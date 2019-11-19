LOVELAND, Colo., Nov. 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Boulder, Colorado area’s Brandon Hernandez, co-founder and senior partner of Whole Brain Consulting, announces acquisition of JL Dale and Associates, LLC.



Les Dale, owner of JL Dale and Associates, after a long career in food safety and food safety auditing, is retiring. In this move, Les reached out to Whole Brain Consulting to ensure his clients would be fully supported despite his decision to exit the company. The subsequent acquisition of JL Dale and Associates means Whole Brain Consulting now has a presence in Michigan, expanding the company’s depth in the food safety, food quality, and food regulation arena.

“Whole Brain Consulting appreciates Les’ long career in food safety,” says Hernandez. “We can’t adequately express our gratitude that Les would entrust JL Dale and Associates’ clients to Whole Brain Consulting. We wish Les nothing but the best in what we hope is a long, well deserved, relaxing retirement.”

Hernandez, founder of BJH Food Safety, combined forces with Will Madden of Right Brain Consulting in 2016. Together the two entrepreneurs and food industry experts founded Whole Brain Consulting, leveraging Hernandez’s depth of expertise in food safety and food production and Madden’s two decades of experience with contract negotiations and operations management, also in the food industry.

This is the company’s second acquisition. Hernandez and Madden can be found at various conferences and trade shows throughout the year, speaking to the complexities of third-party outsourced operations management within the food industry, including negotiation and management of co-packer and co-manufacturer relationships.

To learn more about Whole Brain Consulting and the acquisition, visit https://whole-brain-consulting.com.

About Whole Brain Consulting:

Whole Brain Consulting, a consulting firm specializing in outsourced operations in the food industry, operates from offices in Chicago and Boulder. From supply chain and operations management to food safety, quality, and regulatory compliance, Whole Brain Consulting utilizes the cumulative expertise of over two dozen industry experts to solve problems for rising food companies.

