Whole Brain Consulting to Host Styles 4 Kidz Annual Fall Gala at Historic Elizabeth Cheney Mansion

OAK PARK, Ill., Oct. 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Whole Brain Consulting, a food industry consulting firm, is sponsoring the 4th annual Styles 4 Kidz Fall Gala charity event Saturday, November 2. The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Elizabeth Cheney Mansion, 220 N. Euclid Ave., Oak Park, IL 60302. With its recent feature on Doctor and the Diva, Styles 4 Kidz – as featured on GMA Strahan and Sara – gears up to raise charitable funds to ensure its high quality, compassionate textured hair care education and services are accessible to a rapidly growing number of children and families across the nation seeking the non-profit’s guidance and expertise.



Styles 4 Kidz is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides high-quality, compassionate hair care education and services for kids with textured hair in foster care and transracial adoptive or biracial families throughout the United States.

The event will be broadcast via Facebook Live on the official Styles for Kidz Facebook page @styles4kidz.

Funds raised from this year’s event will help expand the Styles 4 Kidz salon services and workshops to reach more transracial adoptive and foster families, as well as expand services to more children in need who live in group foster care.

The gala Emcee is Keno Greer, radio host on Rejoice 102.3 FM and Rejoice102.com. The charitable event will also feature a dinner (generously donated by KitchFix), silent and online auction, music by D.J. Carnell, and testimonials from Styles 4 Kidz families.

Auction includes notable items from Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, The Second City, Cooper’s Hawk, and many more. To sign up for our online auction, go to https://www.32auctions.com/S4KGala2019.

“Join us in making a difference for kids in transracial adoptive and foster communities across the USA! Help us meet our $30,000 gala fundraising goal so we can serve 500+ kids throughout the next year,” says Tamekia Swint, Styles 4 Kidz Executive Director. “Your contributions allow Styles 4 Kidz to continue and expand our high quality, compassionate hair care education and services to kids with textured hair in the Chicagoland area and nationwide. You are the reason we can offer hair care with heart to our foster and adoptive families!”

Tickets are available now at bit.ly/S4KFallGala.

Contact jenridder@styles4kidz.org for sponsorship package and pledge inquiries.

Sponsors are needed and welcomed. Whole Brain Consulting, third party outsourced operations consultancy serving the food industry, is a repeat sponsor of the Styles 4 Kidz Fall Gala.

Learn more at https://www.styles4kidz.org/ and find #Styles4Kidz on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Whole Brain Consulting:

Whole Brain Consulting, a consulting firm specializing in outsourced operations in the food industry, operates from offices in Chicago and Boulder. From supply chain and operations management to food safety, quality, and regulatory compliance, Whole Brain Consulting utilizes the cumulative expertise of over two dozen industry experts to solve problems for rising food companies. Learn more about Whole Brain Consulting at https://whole-brain-consulting.com/.

Contacts:

William Madden

Co-Founder, Whole Brain Consulting

will@whole-brain-consulting.com

https://whole-brain-consulting.com/

Tamekia Swint

Executive Director, Styles 4 Kidz, NFP

773-552-4257

tamekiaswint@styles4kidz.org

https://www.styles4kidz.org/

#Styles4Kidz @styles4kidznfp

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/V7vmHyMsF4o

