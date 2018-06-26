Windows Password Key Renamed to 4WinKey – Reset Forgotten Password Easily without Reinstallation

NEW YORK, N.Y., June 26, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 4WinKey studio has officially renamed Tenorshare Windows Password Key as 4WinKey, which can effortlessly reset lost or forgotten a Windows password in 3 simple steps. It also allows you to recover password without system or software reinstallation.



4WinKey is synonymous with “For Windows Key,” with the purpose of helping users reset lost or forgotten Windows password.

“We are dedicated to offering the best software to users, and we have made the user interface became clearer and easier to enhance users’ experience,” said Mike Lee, president of 4WinKey studio.

It’s worth mentioning that 4WinKey allows users to reset Windows password without system or software reinstallation. And 4WinKey can guarantee 100 percent recovery rate. It can reset all user and administrator passwords, domain administrator password or even Microsoft account password at ease. All in one, 4WinKey is the right choice to make life trouble-free! You can reset Windows password at home by yourself.

Features:

Reset password instantly and easily in 3 simple steps:

Step 1. Download and install the program on any accessible computer.

Step 2. Run it and burn IOS images a blank CD/DVD or USB flash drive.

Step 3. Boot your locked PC from the newly created disk to reset your forgotten password.

Reset password without system or software reinstallation. Reset all user and administrator passwords, domain administrator password, or Microsoft account password easily and conveniently. The ISO path is usually located as the default, users don’t need to download ISO file from elsewhere. Reset passwords with a bootable CD/DVD/USB drive. Not just 100 percent recovery rate, also a faster recovery speed. Supports FAT16, FAT32, NTFS, NTFS5 file systems. Supports Windows 10, 8.1, Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP and Windows Server.

Price and availability:

4WinKey offers Standard, Professional, Enterprise and Ultimate versions. The price begins at $19.95. Users can choose the version based on actual need from the official website: https://www.4winkey.com/windows-password-recovery.htm

About 4WinKey:

Since 2007, 4WinKey has become the leader of developing Windows password reset tools. 4WinKey keeps continuously innovating and developing our technology and services, to provide the best user experience in password and data recovery. We believe that 4WinKey will be your good assistant in routine work and life.

Learn more at: https://www.4winkey.com/.

Twitter: @WinPasswordKey #4WinKey @Tenorshare

Video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/3DOK7RBJKc0

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/windows-password-key-renamed-to-4winkey-reset-forgotten-password-easily-without-reinstallation/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.