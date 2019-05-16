Windward Life Care Celebrates 15 Years of Meeting Evolving Needs of San Diego’s Aging and Disabled Adults

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This month Windward Life Care® reached a milestone, celebrating 15 years of business. Since 2004, Windward Life Care has grown to be one of San Diego County’s premier aging services firms, evolving alongside the rapidly transforming elder care landscape. Starting out with a handful of employees, Windward now employs over 150 office and caregiving staff, following its 2017 acquisition of Lifeline Care, and has served over 2,000 older and disabled adults.



The story of the company began 37 years ago in 1982 when Windward Life Care founder, Norman Hannay, MPS, CMC, first learned about the “integrated model of care” while working with geriatric care management expert B.J. Curry Spitler. In the integrated model, geriatric care managers directly supervise in-home caregivers to create optimal client outcomes. Hannay sought to expand the integrated model of care throughout the county and formed his own company in May 2004, first known as Elder Care Guides.

To reflect changes within the geriatric care management profession, the name was changed to Windward Life Care in 2016. Today, Hannay continues to serve as president of the company, which employs a team of social workers, registered nurses, certified care managers, and professional caregivers who work together to care for older and disabled adults throughout the county.

“Norman and I are proud to work with so many people who are as passionate as we are about caring for older and disabled people. I enjoy my daily interactions with our dedicated team of Aging Life Care Managers and home care aides, who continually strive to be the most compassionate and effective advocates they can be for our clients,” stated Susan Valoff, LCSW, C-ASWCM, current vice president and part owner, with over 20 years of geriatric care expertise. “It brings me great pride to celebrate 15 years in business with our devoted employees, valued clients, and trusted business partners.”

The home care and health care landscapes have transformed since 2004, particularly with the advent of California’s Home Care Organization licensure in 2016. New technologies have become a big factor in how in-home care providers coordinate their efforts and communicate with families. Geriatric care managers are now known as Aging Life Care Professionals®. But, for the most part, the challenges of aging remain the same: families are still spread out over long distances; dementia still poses tremendous challenges to those who live with the symptoms as well as those caring for them; and clients and families continue to need help navigating the complex health care and long-term care systems.

More and more U.S. families are learning the benefits of working with an Aging Life Care Professional who can help long-distance family caregivers have peace of mind and assist older or disabled adults with practical support in the location where they want to live. As members of the Aging Life Care Association, Windward Life Care’s care managers specialize in dementia care, complex family situations, mental health issues, and helping clients age well with a sense of purpose and quality of life.

“Fostering the growth of Windward Life Care has enabled us to serve many more clients and families throughout the county, allowing many people to reach their goal of aging in place in their own homes,” said Hannay. “We remain dedicated to helping our clients age well, honoring their individual goals, and supporting loved ones and involved professionals in making decisions that enhance the client’s quality of life.”

Windward Life Care continues to evolve as a local leader in elder care. The company plans to open a licensed home health agency to serve more medically complex clients and is embracing new technologies that elevate the quality of personalized care services.

For more information about Windward Life Care’s services, Aging Life Care Professionals, or in-home caregiving, please visit https://windwardlifecare.com/.

Contact Info:

Julie Moore, Director of Business Development

info@windwardlifecare.com

619-450-4300

2045 1st Avenue, San Diego CA 92101

AGING LIFE CARE™ is a trademark of the Aging Life Care Association®. Only ALCA Members are authorized to use this term to identify their services. AGING LIFE CARE PROFESSIONAL® is a trademark of the Aging Life Care Association. It is an indication of membership in ALCA, and only ALCA Members are authorized to use this term.

