WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Reforged for Faster 4K Conversion and HEVC Encoding

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Digiarty Software ushers in a new 4K conversion era by having triumphantly reforged WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe. The new version V5.11.0 built on Nov. 13 turns into a speedier and steadier QHD and UHD video converter blended in with hardware-assisted HEVC encoding, 2K/4K upscaling and downscaling, with the entire transcoding core being revamped.



Everybody is welcome to download the latest version of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, the ultimate video converter, video music downloader and slideshow maker: https://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/index.htm

The main focus of the update is the speed boost in 4K Ultra HD video conversion. Firstly, with the assistance of QSV and NVENC hardware encoders, H.264 and H.265 4K video encodings have become faster and more stable. Secondly, a new feature named “Auto Copy” comes to realize a magically superfast video conversion: it can reformat an H.264 video file to another directly at maximum transcoding speed without loss in quality, like copy and paste.

“Based on our test, converting an H.264 encoded MKV to MP4 video file on an average computer takes only 1 minute, and arrives at over 1000 FPS,” says Jobs Dong, Development Director of Windows Platform in Digiarty Software.

Another highlight is the addition of 4K and 2K MP4 output profiles. 4K MP4 output is a great leap to video upconversion. For example, user can upscale a 720p/1080p video to a 2160p (4K) UHD video for viewing on a 4K TV naturally.

Dong remarks, “The effect will be better since our algorithm is more advanced and accurate than some TVs with built-in upconverters.”

On the contrary, user is also allowed to downscale the aspect ratio of any 4K video to 2560×1440 to fit the screen of a common 2K monitor.

Several other important updates are alongside the above two:

The entire transcoding core library of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe has been improved this time such that both the stability and the compatibility have reached a higher level. With the inclusion of hardware-enabled HEVC/H.265 encoding, user can convert a 4K video into the new HEVC MP4 format with a smaller file size and for playing on any iOS device successfully. The compatibility of videos having rotation angles has been enhanced. Therefore, the output video files can be watched on portable devices normally.

Pricing and Availability:

The original price of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe (lifetime version) is $59.95. Thanks to “Digiarty Black Friday Savings 2017,” a 50 percent off coupon is available from Nov. 9 to Nov. 24, at https://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/.

Digiarty Software, Inc.:

With 11 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It is offering easy and creative solutions of free DVD ripping, DVD copy, DVD burning, HD video conversion, online video downloads, media play, iPhone file management and so on for movie/music addicts, handset owners, game players, etc.

News Source: Digiarty Software Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/winx-hd-video-converter-deluxe-reforged-for-faster-4k-conversion-and-hevc-encoding/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.