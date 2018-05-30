Wondershare Dr.Fone Introduces the Latest Erase iOS update

NEW YORK, N.Y., May 30, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Wondershare Technology, one of the leading software development enterprises of New York, announced today the release of their latest mobile application, the dr.fone-Erase for users, worldwide.



Compatible with iOS 11, the dr.fone-Erase works seamlessly with the majority of the iPhone models, all models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. It is also compatible with the iPod touch 5 and the iPod touch 4. The application also has a Windows and Android compatible version available.

While the original app allows users to protect their data and maintain their privacy by erasing their personal information, permanently, the new features of the latest update enable you to clear up valuable space within the phone and compress pictures without affecting their quality.

With dr.fone-Erase, everything can be deleted: messages, notes, contacts, and call history. With this app, removing your personal information to ensure complete maintenance of privacy is as simple as pressing a button. The data, once erased, is unavailable to even the most accomplished hacker or professional identity thief. Even the calendar details, reminders, and Safari bookmarks can be wiped out permanently from the iPhone/iPad.

For iPhones, iPads, and iPods, the dr.fone-Erase software not only clears up the private data from any and all hidden archives of the digital device, it also helps get rid of the unwanted extra data such as the entry logs, caches, downloaded images, videos, and cookies that are generated with every file.

The app wipes out the system junk files and the unwanted temp files that crowd the iPhone storage and adversely affect the speed and performance of the iOS system. Once removed, the devices work so much faster and smoother than before.

That’s not all, keeping in mind the millennial obsession with high-quality photographs, the dr.fone-Erase’s latest feature helps compress pictures, downsizing them up to 75% to free up valuable photo space without compromising on the integrity of the image.

The export feature makes it easier for the user to move the photographs to the computer for backup purposes, further freeing up storage on the iOS device.

“We are pleased to share with you, users from around the world, the dr.fone-Erase with new and improved functionality,” said Tobee Wu, founder and CEO of Wondershare Technology. “We always strive to provide a valuable and enhanced user experience for our audience with state-of-the-art technological advancements, and we are very excited to launch these features with the iOS 11. We think privacy concerned individuals will truly appreciate being able to secure their confidentiality under any and all circumstances.”

Dr.fone-Erase is available as a paid app on the Apple Store, Google Play and Windows Store.

Learn more about other Dr.fone apps here: https://drfone.wondershare.net/.

News Source: Wondershare Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/wondershare-dr-fone-introduces-the-latest-erase-ios-update/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.