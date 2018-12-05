Wondershare Recoverit Now Upgraded for External Hard Drive Recovery

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 5, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Wondershare has released an updated version of Recoverit that effortlessly serves as an external hard drive recovery software. When files get missing from your external storage device either as the result of the presence of a virus or due to bad sector, you can turn to Recoverit for a corrupted hard drive recovery.



This product from Wondershare is not just like any other recovery program hovering around the World Wide Web. It is the one that gives users cogent reasons of maximum effectiveness coupled with flexible functions.

The program features include:

Corrupted hard drive recovery when virus removes important files.

Portable hard drive recovery for mistakenly deleted files no matter when they were deleted.

Recover files deleted from the recycle bin of drives.

Full recovery with its deep scan mode on missing partitions of external drive.

Recovery is not limited to any file type as it can bring back lost media files, documents, emails among others.

Now, you might want to know how to recover data from external hard disk, with Recoverit.

Well, it is a pretty straightforward and an easy to execute series of steps:

First of all, plug the external hard drive to be recovered into a computer and select the recovery mode the best suits your hard drive from the program’s home screen.

Then, select the external hard drive and begin to scan the drive for possible recovery. The software will do its job from there.

One of the largest producers of external portable hard drives is Seagate. They are usually chosen by users for their varying range of drive sizes providing very large storage for users. Seagate external drive recovery might be perceived to be difficult task especially if the drive with lost data is a large one. Recoverit does not dwell on the size of a hard disk to do perform a recovery, it might take a longer period but Seagate file recovery will eventually be a success.

Learn more: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/harddrive-recovery/seagate-external-drive-data-recovery.html

Another widely surfacing external hard drive problem is on how to recover data from western digital external hard drive. Western digital hard drive recovery is often requested since they are mostly HDD drives and is prone to data loss due to its continuously moving components. However, it is not an impossible task with western digital data recovery software like Recoverit. Users though might have to have the paid version to perform a deep scan which has a higher success rate for WD data recovery.

Learn more: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/harddrive-recovery/western-digital-external-drive-file-recovery.html

Recoverit software is available for users as both free version and paid version on both Mac and Windows. The free version allows access for a limited trial period after which the user should buy the product if they deem it fit either for a limited period of time or for long term purpose.

There is also provision for users who wish to perform external hard disk recovery on different PCs without having to buy the product again.

The cost of using Recoverit as an external hard drive recovery software is quite flexible:

Its Pro version 1-month subscription for both Mac and Windows computers is priced at $75.95 and $79.95 for annual subscription on a single PC.

For subscribing for 1 year on 2-5 PCs, the fee is $199.88 while 6-10 PCs will attract a fee of $359.78.

Users can also decide to take a lifetime offer at just $89.95.

About Wondershare:

For a company that has been in existence for about 15 years now, they have all the reputation required for any user to trust the potency of any product that emerges from their company. Wondershare has over 5 million users around the globe from about 150 different countries including great cities like Vancouver and Tokyo. It was the first company to ever provide a means to recover files from iOS devices, and have since become a success story.

They have produced several other programs for both mobile and personal computers all of which have been positively reviewed for functionality, user friendliness and innovation. Recoverit is one of their latest software which is used to recover files from external hard drives or storage devices generally and can also be used for corrupted hard drive recovery.

Learn more at: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/

