Wondershare’s Recoverit Gets Data Back On Track

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 2, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industry leader Wondershare Technology specializes in providing software to streamline and bring simplicity to today’s busy world. Today it announced the launch of its revolutionary new data recovery software, Recoverit.



Global experts in application software development, Wondershare has research and development centers across the globe including China, Japan and Vancouver and its investors include prestigious companies such as Sino-Wisdom and IDG.

With users in over 150 countries worldwide, Wondershare is a key member of the National Planning Software Enterprises of China and offers full multi-language, live support.

Reliable data recovery for business:

Wondershare’s launch of Recoverit signifies a new high in professional data recovery. With over five million users across 120 countries, the Recoverit data recovery program is a fast and reliable data recovery solution which can retrieve any lost data from any device.

Using an advanced algorithm, the recently updated version of Recoverit has an unparalleled speed and success rate which has earned it a place in the Top 10 Best Data Recovery Software list in 2017 on TopTenReview.

The name was chosen from over 10,000 entries from Wondershare users in an online competition which netted the winner a brand new iPhone 8.

Suitable for PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices, Recoverit is user friendly and straightforward with just three easy steps:

Select recovery mode

Scan device / computer

Preview, recover and save files.

Files that can be retrieved with Recoverit include documents, emails, photographs, video footage, audio files and much more and includes data lost through accidental deletion, unexpected power outtages, virus damage, hard disk crashes and even factory re-sets or powerwashes.

Suitable for both the home and the office, Recoverit is the new face of quick, simple and affordable data recovery.

Lost it? Recoverit!

Statistics show that 96 percent of all business workstations are either not backed up at all or not backed up correctly – an alarming number considering that, of businesses which suffer major data losses, 43 percent do not recommence trading and, 51 percent go out of business completely within two years. (Source: National Archives & Records Administration).

In a 2017 survey, 31 percent of users within a small survey section reported suffering a major and un-saved data loss which affected their own job and the performance of the business. With these statistics in mind, it’s easy to see just how vital a reliable and efficient data recovery service is to your business.

“Wondershare Recoverit is a good option when you’ve lost important files and want to get back as much as possible. It offers a good set of tools for finding files, and its scans run smoothly and efficiently,” said a Yahoo Tech.

Efficient, powerful and professional, powerful scan functions helps you to easily trace and identify every byte on your storage device and, the advanced file-recovery algorithm enables the retrieval of deleted, formatted or even damaged files within minutes. Using Recoverit’s data recovery software is a much more cost effective and convenient method than calling out expensive and time-poor data recovery companies whose hourly rates are often out of proportion to the service provided.

A new brand, more new functions!

The new version of Recoverit is the most powerful data recovery software yet in terms for the speed and efficiency of recovery. Using an advanced algorithm to ensure consistently high data recovery rates, Recoverit retrieves data from any device, even under the most extreme conditions. It has been divided into two versions according to different operating platforms, data recovery for windows and data recovery for Mac.

For more information on Recoverit, visit: https://recoverit.wondershare.com

Data recovery for Windows: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/data-recovery.html

Data Recovery for Mac: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/data-recovery-mac.html

