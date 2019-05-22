World Renowned C Diff Foundation Announces First Ever Appointment of Paul Feuerstadt, M.D. as Director of Medical Education

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., May 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C Diff Foundation, a one hundred percent volunteer, world renowned 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, has appointed nationally renowned Gastroenterologist, Dr. Paul Feuerstadt as its first Director of Medical Education.



Dr. Feuerstadt said, “It is my honor to accept this position. I have been involved with the C Diff Foundation over the last 4.5 years and I look forward to assisting in the continued growth of the organization and ensuring that forward progress, awareness and education increases under my tenure. I look forward to working with the board and volunteers to increase awareness and funding across the country and around the world to highlight this disease through in person events, social media, and in the press.”

Dr. Feuerstadt has spent his career refining his practice and expertise in C. difficile. He is dedicated to educating the public through his work with this organization.

Additionally, he plans to offer free patient and provider education through the launch of his new educational website, EverythingCdifficile.com. The goal of the site is to provide education through short videos with relevant clinical information for educational purposes. The site provides concise 3-5 minute lectures covering core topics, recent publications and major conferences about C. difficile infection to educate both patients and providers.

Nancy C. Caralla, Founding President, C Diff Foundation, commented: “Dr. Feuerstadt is a pre-eminent doctor in this space. His dedication and donation of his time and energy to this worthy cause has helped so many patients to date. We look forward to his enhanced leadership and knowledge as the organization grows and strengthens through our advocacy in the C.diff. community. Dr. Feuerstadt’s new role as Director of Medical Education will provide an additional avenue of support to patients, families, and caregivers through his educational media available on EverythingCdifficile.com. We are grateful for Dr. Feuerstadt’s time and dedication as we continue fighting this debilitating disease worldwide.”

About C Diff Foundation:

The C Diff Foundation’s mission is dedicated to reaching out to communities from villages to cities, to medical practitioners, medical students, C. diff. survivors, caregivers, and the patients combating a C. difficile infection (CDI) while providing the general public important information on prevention, treatments available, clinical trials in progress, and EPA registered products available for environmental safety.

The C Diff Foundation continues moving forward setting up outreach centers and building positive networks with the C Diff Foundation Volunteer Health Advocates aiding in “Raising C.diff. Awareness” worldwide.

Learn more: https://cdifffoundation.org/

About Dr. Paul Feuerstadt:

His areas of interest Clostridioides difficile infection and ischemic diseases of the gut and in these areas he has presented his research extensively, authored and co-authored many manuscripts, textbook chapters and online modules. Another passion of Dr. Feuerstadt’s is teaching, frequently giving lectures locally, regionally and nationally. He holds a clinical appointment as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Yale University School of Medicine and is a full time attending physician at the Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut seeing patients with a broad spectrum of clinical gastroenterological diseases.

Dr. Feuerstadt attended the Weill Medical College of Cornell University in Manhattan for medical school and completed his residency in internal medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell. His clinical fellowship training was completed at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, New York.

About C.difficile:

It is the most common Healthcare-associated infection affecting an estimated 450,000 people annually in the United States alone with ~28,000 deaths from complications of this infection. This infection accounts for ~16% of all healthcare associated infections.

In the USA: Nearly half a million Americans suffer from Clostridioides difficile (C. diff.) infections in a single year according to a study released February 25, 2015 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC).

**Approximately 29,000 patients died within 30 days of the initial diagnosis of C. difficile. Of those, about 15,000 deaths were estimated to be directly attributable to C. difficile infections (CDI), making C. difficile a very important cause of infectious disease death in the United States alone. More than 80 percent of the deaths associated with C. difficile occurred among Americans aged 65 years or older. C. difficile causes an inflammation of the colon and deadly diarrhea.

