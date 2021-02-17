Any number of things can settle in your pores and start making itself at home. Even if you don’t use makeup daily, dust, dirt, and dead skin cells can wreak havoc on your complexion without a plan of action. Exfoliation is the process of gently and thoroughly removing the stuff on your face that doesn’t belong, letting your fresh new skin cells shine through.

Types of Exfoliation

Before we get into the basic “do’s and don’ts” of the scrubbing process, we need to give you a run-down on the basic types of exfoliation: Physical and Chemical. Here’s what you need to know to keep the healthy, youthful glow in your skin!

Physical Exfoliation

This category includes any process that involved physical, active removal and scrubbing of the skin. Here are just a few examples of physical exfoliation:

Store-bought scrubs

DIY scrubs

Mitts

Dry brushes

Loofahs

Pumice stones

Microneedling

Micro Derma Rolls

Don’t worry, we’ll recommend some of our favorites later on!

Chemical Exfoliation

This process, unlike physical exfoliation, requires no scrubs or rubbing of the skin. Instead, precise chemical mixtures are used to remove the unwanted layer of grime from the skin. These are the most common chemicals used:

Glycolic acid

Lactic acid

Citric acid

Tartaric acid

Malic acid

These acids occur naturally in most of the foods you eat, and are no more dangerous that the physical types of exfoliation.

Exfoliation 101

Now that we’ve covered our bases, let’s get to the good stuff. Here’s all you need to know about what TO-DO, and what NOT to-do, our favorite DIY scrubs, products we recommend, and the overall benefits of exfoliation.

How To Get Started

First, it’s important to know your skin. Ask yourself these questions:

Is your skin fairly sensitive?

Is your skin dry or flaky?

Do you have trouble controlling the oil in your skin?

How is your acne, both in severity and frequency?

Do you have any skin conditions, or are you on any medications?

To get the best results, you need to know where you’re starting from. What’s your desired effect? The answers to these questions will help you (and your skin-care professional) come up with a unique process to meet your goals.

In general, gentle exfoliation can be done more frequently with oily skin, as the build-up will be faster. We recommend chemical exfoliates like salicylic acid, or other BHAs (Beta Hydroxy Acids) for oily skin. Chemical exfoliation can usually be done every 4-6 weeks., however, if your skin is normal or dry, limit physical exfoliation to once every week or two.

DIY

Dry, oily, or somewhere in between, we’ve collected our favorite DIY scrubs using natural, gentle ingredients.

The Coffee Scrub

For oily skin, this coffee scrub is the way to go! Blend together 1/2 cup of coffee grounds, and 3 tablespoons of plain yogurt. Scrub, rinse, and store in the fridge.

The Sugar Scrub

For dry skin, this sugar scrub will take care of the flakes and replenish the cells. Combine 1/2 cup coconut oil, 1/4 cup of honey, and 1/2 cup of brown sugar.

Products We Love

If you’re not looking to make your own scrubs, here are some of our favorite products, created by companies we know and trust.

Benefits

Finally, if you need any more convincing, we’ll let the benefits do the talking. Cleansed, shrinking pores, acne prevention, oil/moisture control, increased skincare product effectivity, healthy circulation, lymphatic drainage, collagen stimulation, and a brighter, happier face are just a few of the incredible benefits of regular, professional exfoliation.

Interested in trying a new scrub, or getting exfoliated by a professional? Contact us to make an appointment, or find out more information.

