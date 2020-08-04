NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ZenTek Consultants is pleased to announce the launch of the ZenTek Civil Engineering Hub, the premier professional tool for anyone who works in the Civil Engineering & Survey industries.



Enhance your technical skill set, network with other civil & survey professionals, keep track of the latest industry news and events, even get the technical support you need to be effective on your projects, all in one location.

The ZenTek Civil Engineering Hub gives you access to:

Training Videos (Hundreds of hours of classes, with more added regularly)

Resources & Guidance

Practical Application Tools

Civil& Survey Blog

Community Discussion Boards

News & Updates

“In the current environment, with so many people needing to retrain, enhance their skills, or even look for new jobs, having a single source of education and support is priceless. The ZenTek Civil Engineering Hub gives civil design professionals a vital tool to develop their career and keep them at the forefront of current technologies,” explains James Coppinger, Principal at ZenTek Consultants.

All this, plus more, in one constantly updated site to meet all your professional needs for a low monthly subscription rate. You can try the ZenTek Civil Engineering Hub for free for 3 days.

Visit https://zentekcivilhub.learnworlds.com/ to begin enhancing your career and business.

