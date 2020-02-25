BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pop rock artist Zepet specializes in the sunny indie pop that dominated the airwaves in the early 2000’s. His latest single release, “Call Me When You Break Up,” is joyously melancholy and filled to the brim with memorable melodies.



With its jangly guitars and Beatles inspired hooks, “Call Me When You Break Up” wears its influences on its sleeve while establishing Zepet’s individual voice.

His charming vocal delivery is in the spotlight, bittersweet and supported by shimmering harmonies that give it a timeless appeal.

Zepet gives fans of classic songwriting everything they could possibly ask for, and this gem of a single is sure to win him legions of new fans.

The single is accompanied by a fun video that echoes the song’s lyrics about friends that change when they enter a relationship.

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6UnjeQ65sH3THJcthtZDT8?si=OsDA-36jRNSkUfvtUH9ZwA

Social Media Links:

Twitter: @Zepet_ — https://twitter.com/Zepet_

Instagram: @Zepet_ — https://www.instagram.com/zepet_/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZepetG/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Zepet

Learn more at https://www.zepet.co/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OB1vajz2zb8

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0224s2p-zepet-call-me-300dpi.jpg

*Image caption: Cover, “Call Me When You Break Up.”

News Source: Zepet

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/zepet-releases-new-single-call-me-when-you-break-up/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.