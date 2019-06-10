ZKTeco Face Recognition Now Available From AMAG Technology

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ZKTeco today announced that its OP-400 face reader has been officially certified by AMAG Technology. ZKTeco is a long-time member of AMAG’s Symmetry Preferred Partner Program.



The ZKTeco OP-400 face reader uniquely interfaces directly with the Symmetry™ access control system without needing additional management software. For AMAG installers this means tremendous savings in both installation time and material cost when performing biometric security upgrades.

AMAG VP of Partner Programs & Education, Jason Schimpf noted, “Not only do ZKTeco face readers further improve our customers’ door security, I’m especially impressed with ZKTeco’s commitment to the Symmetry Preferred Partner Program. ZKTeco is our first facial biometrics partner to be certified on Symmetry v9.”

Noted by ZKTeco USA CEO Larry Reed, “Our Opera Series of biometric readers include our OP-200 fingerprint reader and now our OP-400 face reader. Both readers are Symmetry-certified. Unlike our competitors who need to develop and sell expensive added biometric management software to support their readers, our affordable Opera Series of biometric readers communicate directly to the Symmetry system without needing any management software whatsoever. This translates into tremendous cost savings in both material and labor for AMAG installers and end-users.”

About ZKTeco USA:

ZKTeco USA is a leading provider of fingerprint, face, finger-vein, palm-vein and RFID readers throughout the USA & Canada. Product offerings also include entrance control solutions including license plate recognition (LPR) readers, long-range UHF readers, turnstiles, walkthrough metal detectors and x-ray baggage scanners. ZKTeco USA is a subsidiary of ZKTeco, a leading global developer of security and time management solutions. ZKTeco solutions are multi-lingual and localized in over 18 different languages.

ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. facility includes a large experience center and warehouse in Alpharetta, GA. ZKTeco is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market and reliability. For more information, please visit https://zktecousa.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Sparnon, (862) 505-2101 x225.

