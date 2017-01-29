ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 26, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- High performance organizations require leaders who understand the practices and thinking needed to succeed as change agents in their work and lives. Now, committed managers - from CEOs to mid-level aspirants to legacy leaders - can explore ways to successfully achieve intended outcomes at the second annual Thayer Institute Leadership Conference, Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, August 28.