90 Day Road Closure South County Road 25A between Evanston Road and Michaels Road

It is tentatively scheduled that beginning on August 14, 2017, County Road 25A from Evanston Road to Michaels Road will be closed to all traffic due to the County Road 25A Reconstruction Project. Evanston Road intersection will be open both directions on Evanston Road and south bound on County Road 25A.

The City “expects” a 90-day closure for this phase of the project and then will proceed to phase 2 of the Reconstruction Project which will again change traffic pattems·and access. An updated posting will follow.

Evanston Road, Peters Road, and State Route 571 will be posted as the local detour route.

We apologize for the inconvenience during this time and ask for your patience and understanding while construction is underway. Please contact City of Tipp City at 937-667-6305 with any questions about the closure.