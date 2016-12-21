KIT-TV Programming Schedule, 12/21/2016

TIPP-MONROE CABLE ACCESS COMMISSION, INC.

WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 12/21/2016

DATE TIME PROGRAM NAME

12/21/2016

Wednesday

12:30 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

1:06 AM MCSWD: Stormwater and Raingardens

1:32 AM EPA: The Story of Garbage

1:56 AM EPA: Good Clean Water

2:00 AM Tipp City Council Meeting

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

7:30 AM Music in the Library: Keyboard 2

8:00 AM Tipp Memories

9:00 AM WACO: David Bucher “Crop Dusting”

10:12 AM CITV Home Tour 2016

10:30 AM TC City Council

12:00 PM Northern Lights Orchestra Live

1:00 PM KidShine

2:03 PM Holiday Gala 2014

2:56 PM Music in The Library: Handbells

3:15 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

4:26 PM Christmas Little Train

4:32 PM Varsity Football: Tipp V. Trotwood

5:55 PM DREAM: Transport and Foster

7:00 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:30 PM Pilates: Episode 4

8:30 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

9:41 PM CITV Home Tour 2016

12/22/2016

Thursday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM TC City Council

7:30 AM Board of Education

9:30 AM Music in the Library: Flutes, etc #2

9:56 AM DREAM Essential Oils

11:03 AM Jack and Dale Behind the Scenes

11:38 AM Let’s Eat – Episode 14

12:09 PM Car Show 2016

12:19 AM Outreach For Animals: Blue Sharks

12:36 PM Northern Lights Orchestra Live

1:36 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

2:47 PM CITV Home Tour 2016

3:10 PM The Unwrapping of Christmas

3:47 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

4:23 PM EPA: Dollars Down the Drain

4:47 PM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires

5:00 PM Tipp Memories

6:30 PM WACO: Don Willis – Apollo Program

8:11 PM Library: Firetruck Dedication

8:33 PM Monroe Township Meeting

9:33 PM Movie: Artisse

12/23/2016

Friday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

9:00 AM TC City Council

10:30 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

11:06 AM MCSWD: Best Management Practices

11:24 AM WACO: Don Willis – Apollo Program

1:05 PM EPA: Good Clean Water

1:11 PM Holiday Food

1:49 PM Music in the Library: Flutes #1

2:17 PM UVMC: Pastoral Care

3:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

4:30 PM Library: Community Minded Women

5:30 PM Tipp Memories

7:00 PM Board of Education

9:00 PM Car Show 2016

9:10 PM DREAM: PetFest

9:27 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

10:38 PM CITV Home Tour 2016

12/24/2016

Saturday 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

8:32 AM Northern Lights Orchestra Live

9:32 AM CITV Home Tour 2016

9:55 AM Music in the Library: Bethel Choir

10:30 AM Monroe Township Meeting

12:00 PM MCSWD: Cover Crops

12:15 PM Board of Education

2:15 PM Vets: Am. Vets. Paranormal Service

3:03 PM Music in the Library: Flutes, Etc. 2

3:30 PM Public Domain Theater

6:00 PM Born Again

7:00 PM Donkey Ollies: Episode 4

7:30 PM Deeper Studies: James Part 3

8:00 PM Let Us Study Together

9:00 PM TC City Council

10:30 PM Deeper Studies: James Part 4

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

12/25/2016 8:30 AM In Search of the Lord’s Way

Sunday 9:00 AM Deeper Studies: James Part 3

9:30 AM EPA: Recycling 101

9:37 AM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires

9:50 AM EPA: Mercury The Magic Metal

10:00 AM Community Bible Church

11:00 AM Music in the Library: Keyboard 2

11:31 AM CITV Home Tour 2016

11:54 AM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

1:09 PM AIG: The Relevance of Genesis

2:00 PM Board of Education

4:00 PM Library: Jail Ministry

5:00 PM West Milton Baptist Church

6:00 PM Deeper Studies: James Part 4

6:30 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:00 PM WACO: Cindy LaPointe Dafler

8:18 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

8:54 PM Christmas: Little Train

9:00 PM Word Of Deliverance

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

12/26/2016 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

Monday 7:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

8:30 AM Christmas In The Village Home Tour 2012

9:47 AM Northern Lights Orchestra Live

10:46 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

11:22 AM Music in the Library: Saxophone 1

11:45 AM Vets: Veterans Social Command

12:30 PM Vets: Am. Vets. Paranormal Service

1:03 PM Vets: Tank Stories

1:28 PM Vets: Quilts of Valor

1:35 PM Wall Builders: America’s Godly Heritage

2:33 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

3:44 PM Music in the Library: TCUMC Handbells

4:03 PM Library: Harp Christmas Music

4:49 PM Library: Civil War Presentation

5:49 PM CITV Home Tour 2016

6:16 PM Car Show 2016

6:26 PM Music in the Library: Bethel Choir

7:00 PM St. John The Baptist Catholic

8:00 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

8:36 PM Schools: Lego Collection of Machines

9:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

10:30 PM PSAs, Message Board

12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

12/27/2016 6:00 AM TC City Council

Tuesday 7:30 AM PSAs, Message Board

9:44 AM EPA: Regional Ozone Action Program

10:17 AM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires

10:30 AM EPA: Mercury The Magic Metal

10:39 AM Schools: Band Spectacular

12:11 PM Christmas In the Village Home Tour 2016

12:39 PM Army News: A Closer Look, Engaging Africa

1:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

2:30 PM Northern Lights Orchestra Live

3:29 PM Operation Christmas Child

3:52 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

5:05 PM Library: CareFlight

5:57 PM Library: Football – Tipp V. Trotwood

7:20 PM DREAM: Transport and Foster

8:24 PM Vets: Tank Stories

8:49 PM Down Dog Yoga – Episode 1

9:25 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

10:03 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

11:14 PM Christmas In the Village Home Tour 2016