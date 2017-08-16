Tipp City Rotary Club 8.10.17

Mark McDaniel from the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services was the speaker at the August 9 meeting. Their mission is “Planning, funding, monitoring and evaluating mental health and recovery services in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties since 1968.” Mark talked about the efforts underway to build One Wellness Place to promote the efficiency of service provision by the consolidation of the services available into one location on North CR25A. He talked about the needs, funding, opiate epidemic, and answered questions from the Rotarians. www.tcbmds.org or the 24-Hour Tri-County Crisis Hotline 800.351.7347. Pictured are Mark McDaniel and Program Chairperson George Lovett.