Tipp City Rotary Club 8.16.17

Dr. Jo Smith from Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness & Acupuncture was the guest speaker on August 16. Dr. Joe started on June 5, 2017 working in Dr. Martin English’s Veterinary Clinic doing: acupuncture, herbal medicine and therapeutic laser treatments for dogs and cats. See said there are over 300 acupuncture points, talked about how it works, limited side effects, the frequency of treatments and reviewed several recent cases. @DrJosPetWellnessandAcupuncture or 667-3217 Pictured are Dr. Jo Smith and Program Chairperson Dr. Jim Ranft.