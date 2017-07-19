Tipp City Rotary Club 7.19.17

Representatives from the Tipp Pride Association spoke at the August 19 Tipp City Rotary meeting regarding the proposed new community stadium at City Park. They reviewed how and why Tipp Pride was formed, milestones, 501C3 designation, donation opportunities, and amenities of the proposed stadium. Tipp Pride Association’s mission is “to raise private funds to build a new stadium for the community by the community.” More information can be found at www.tipppride.com. Pictured are Scott George, JD Foust, and Program Chairperson Mashell Stith.