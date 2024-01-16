Is your furry friend showing signs of dental issues? Just like humans, dogs also require regular dental care to maintain good oral hygiene. Ignoring your dog’s dental health can lead to serious consequences, including pain, infection, and even organ damage. That’s why it’s essential to be aware of the signs that your dog may need a regular dental cleaning.

Here are five common signs that indicate your dog needs a dental cleaning:

Bad Breath (Halitosis): If your dog’s breath has taken on a foul odor, it could be a sign of dental problems. Bad breath is often caused by the buildup of bacteria and plaque in your dog’s mouth. Regular dental cleanings can help eliminate this issue and also freshen your dog’s breath.

Visible Plaque and Tartar Buildup: Check your dog's teeth regularly. If you notice a significant amount of yellow or brown buildup on their teeth, it's a clear indication that a dental cleaning is needed. Plaque and tartar accumulation can cause issues such as gum disease and tooth decay, leading to pain and discomfort for your beloved pet.

Difficulty Eating or Dropping Food: Watch out for any changes in your dog's eating habits. If they're having trouble chewing, dropping food, or experiencing pain while eating, it may be due to dental issues. Dental cleanings can alleviate these problems, allowing your dog to enjoy their meals without discomfort.

Swollen or Bleeding Gums: Swelling or bleeding in your dog's gums can be a sign of problems such as gum disease or infection. These conditions can cause pain and inflammation, affecting your dog's overall health. Regular dental cleanings can prevent gum disease and promote healthy gums.

Loose or Missing Teeth: Loose or missing teeth can indicate advanced dental issues. If you notice any teeth that are wiggly, broken, or completely absent, it's crucial to seek professional dental care for your dog. Dental cleanings can help address these issues and prevent further complications.

At Tipp City Veterinary Hospital, we understand the importance of maintaining your dog’s oral health. Our experienced veterinarians and dedicated staff provide comprehensive dental services to ensure your pet’s teeth stay clean and healthy.

We utilize advanced techniques to polish and remove plaque, tartar, and bacteria from your dog’s teeth effectively. Our team also performs thorough oral examinations to identify any underlying dental issues that may require additional treatment.

Regular dental cleanings at our hospital not only improve your dog’s oral health, but also contribute to their overall well-being. Healthy teeth and gums can prevent the spread of bacteria, reduce the risk of dental diseases, and even extend your dog’s lifespan.

Don’t wait until dental problems arise! Visit Tipp City Veterinary Hospital with your furry companion and schedule a dental cleaning today. Our compassionate team is here to provide the highest level of care and ensure your dog’s dental health remains in top condition.

Remember, a healthy smile leads to a happy dog! Contact us today to for a consultation about your dog’s oral health.

