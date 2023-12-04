Are you considering plastic surgery to rejuvenate your appearance? Choosing the right surgeon is paramount to attaining your desired, natural-looking results. Dr. James Apesos, a triple board-certified plastic surgeon based in Dayton, Ohio, is renowned for his ability to reveal the true beauty of his patients through traditional techniques and cutting-edge procedures.

Who is Dr. James Apesos?

Dr. James Apesos has served the Dayton region and the Miami Valley area for more than thirty years. Dr. Apesos not only has mastered the art of plastic surgery but has served as a leading educator in the field while at Kettering/Premier Health Partners.

The Art of Natural-Looking Plastic Surgery

Dr. Apesos is recognized for his expertise in delivering natural-looking results. Let’s explore some of his most popular procedures:

Brow Lift : This procedure lifts sagging brows to give a more alert and youthful appearance. It can also alleviate deep furrows on the forehead. However, it may require a lengthy recovery period and potential scarring is a consideration.

: This procedure lifts sagging brows to give a more alert and youthful appearance. It can also alleviate deep furrows on the forehead. However, it may require a lengthy recovery period and potential scarring is a consideration. Facelift : Considered the gold standard for facial rejuvenation, facelifts by Dr. Apesos address sagging skin, deep lines, and loss of muscle tone. It offers long-lasting results, but patients should prepare for significant recovery time.

: Considered the gold standard for facial rejuvenation, facelifts by Dr. Apesos address sagging skin, deep lines, and loss of muscle tone. It offers long-lasting results, but patients should prepare for significant recovery time. Eyelid Lift: This procedure can dramatically freshen up the eye area by addressing drooping lids and under-eye bags. It has a shorter recovery time compared to a facelift, but potential complications include changes in vision or eye dryness.

What to Expect During Your Consultation

Dr. Apesos encourages all patients to thoroughly review the education and experience of their plastic surgeon (3). During your consultation, he will discuss your aesthetic goals, medical history, and lifestyle to determine the best treatment plan.

Aftercare and Follow-Up Appointments

Your aftercare team plays a critical role in ensuring a smooth recovery. Dr. Apesos’ office provides guidance on wound care, pain management, and activity restrictions. We schedule regular follow-up appointments to monitor your healing progress.

Dr. James Apesos has dedicated over three decades to perfecting the art of plastic surgery. His commitment to patient safety, satisfaction, and natural-looking results make him a trusted choice for those seeking a youthful appearance. Remember, the best results come from a personalized approach – something Dr. Apesos excels at. Contact us today to begin.

