Call: (937) 912-4519
Subscribe
Search
HomeTipp City NewsCity GovernmentBoard Member Training

Board Member Training

City GovernmentTipp Business

Published on

By City of Tipp City
spot_img
Event date: February 28, 2024
Event Time: 06:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Location:
Tipp City, OH 45371

Latest articles

City Government

Board of Zoning Appeals

Event date: February 21, 2024 Event Time: 07:00 PM - 11:59 PMLocation: 260 S Garber DriveTipp City, OH 45371
National News

IRS Solutions Releases IRS Advance Notice, Innovative Tax Resolution Platform Feature that Tracks and Alerts Users to IRS Transcript Changes

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- IRS Solutions® announces the addition of IRS Advance Notice™ (IAN) to the industry's favorite tax resolution platform. The new feature detects and alerts tax professionals to changes on client IRS transcripts, often months in advance of official notification by mail. CPAs, Enrolled Agents, Attorneys and other tax specialists can work less, earn more, and enjoy steady year-round income with IAN.
Tipp Business

Start Your Day with Coffee In Miami County, Ohio

Whether you’re looking for a creative workspace or just a place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee, there’s no denying that coffee shops are the perfect place to get things done. With its cozy atmosphere, free wifi, and delicious coffee, Miami County has some of the best coffee spots around. If you love coffee as much as we do, you’ll love this guide to the best coffee shops in Miami County. We’ve scoured the area for all the best spots to get your caffeine fix, from cozy cafes to chocolate shops. From basic brews to classic lattes, we’ve

The post Start Your Day with Coffee In Miami County, Ohio appeared first on Home Grown Great.

National News

Author Neena Paul Inspires Readers to ‘L I V Life In Virtue’ in New Book

TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Neena Paul, the visionary author and founder of the global mental health and wellness platform LIVE LOVE LIFE, is set to release her transformative book, "L I V Life In Virtue" (ISBN: 978-02288955341; Feb. 2024; Tellwell Publishing). With a compelling philosophy that Creation and the Creator are One, Paul invites readers on a journey to connect with themselves and the world around them.

More like this

City Government

Board of Zoning Appeals

Event date: February 21, 2024 Event Time: 07:00 PM - 11:59 PMLocation: 260 S Garber DriveTipp City, OH 45371
National News

IRS Solutions Releases IRS Advance Notice, Innovative Tax Resolution Platform Feature that Tracks and Alerts Users to IRS Transcript Changes

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- IRS Solutions® announces the addition of IRS Advance Notice™ (IAN) to the industry's favorite tax resolution platform. The new feature detects and alerts tax professionals to changes on client IRS transcripts, often months in advance of official notification by mail. CPAs, Enrolled Agents, Attorneys and other tax specialists can work less, earn more, and enjoy steady year-round income with IAN.
Tipp Business

Start Your Day with Coffee In Miami County, Ohio

Whether you’re looking for a creative workspace or just a place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee, there’s no denying that coffee shops are the perfect place to get things done. With its cozy atmosphere, free wifi, and delicious coffee, Miami County has some of the best coffee spots around. If you love coffee as much as we do, you’ll love this guide to the best coffee shops in Miami County. We’ve scoured the area for all the best spots to get your caffeine fix, from cozy cafes to chocolate shops. From basic brews to classic lattes, we’ve

The post Start Your Day with Coffee In Miami County, Ohio appeared first on Home Grown Great.

TippNews Daily provides at the moment news for Tipp City government, school, business and local organizations. We are not affiliated with the Tippecanoe Gazette, the local newspaper.

Subscribe

To get email updates from TippNews

© TippNews DAILY from Bash Foo web design