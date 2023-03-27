Meow

The most common sound adult cats make is meow, which can convey different meanings. A cat often meows when he wants something, such as food or to be let outside. When your cat meows, listen to the sound’s intensity and length. A short meow or a “mew” often means “good to see you” or “hey, pay attention to me.” An intense, repetitive meow may say, “I want food right now.”

Cats may also meow when they are unhappy. When a cat is riding in a car or being brushed, he may meow out of displeasure. If a cat is meowing incessantly, he may be sick or injured.