Frosty Brown League – Troy Post 43 Legends Try-Outs Announced

Ages 18 & under for both 18 U Troy Post 43 Legends team and 17U Jr. Legion team.

Dates: July 29 (Sun) 1pm/ July 31 (Tues) 5pm/ Aug. 4 (Sat) 1pm, Aug. 5 (Sun) 1pm, Aug. 25 (Sat) 1pm & Aug. 26 (Sun)

The purpose of our team is to provide exposure to college coaches and pro scouts by playing top competition. Played in tournaments in Lexington (Ky), Indianapolis (In), Omaha (Ne) and the NABF World Series against teams from NY, Oklahoma City, Bismarck (ND), Lexington, Louisville, Detroit, Nashville, Indianapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Memphis and Branson (Mo).

A 51 yr tradition of excellence, Coached, by Frosty Brown. Over 400 grads have advanced on to play college baseball with 44 signing pro contracts. Contact: call/ text 937-474-9093 or email: ibrown@woh.rr.com