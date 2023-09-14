Get ready for a season of great concerts and entertaining shows! The 2023-2024 concert season has been announced for both the Arbogast Performing Arts Center and Hobart Arena.
Antioch Shrine Circus– September 29th @ 7:00pm, September 30th @11:00am & 6:00pm, October 1st @ 2:00pm
Alice Cooper– October 10th @ 8:00pm
Laugh Fest– November 4th @ 7:30pm
American Girl Live! – December 8th @ 7:30pm
*all doors open 1 hour prior to showtime*
The Music of ABBA– September 23rd @ 7:00pm
The Doo Wop Project– October 7th @ 7:00pm
Amy Grant– October 21st @ 7:30pm
West Side Story– November 10th @ 7:30pm, November 11th @ 7:30pm, November 12th @ 2:00pm
Point of Grace– November 25th @ 7:00pm
Le PeTiTe CiRqUe- December 3rd @ 3:00pm
LeAnn Rimes: Christmas Tour– December 10th @ 7:00pm
Popovich Pet Theater– February 18th, 2024 @ 3:00pm
Motown w/ DCDC & Deron Bell– February 24th, 2024 @ 7:00pm
Peter Pan on Ice– March 2nd, 2024 @ 7:00pm
Music of Elton John & Billy Joel– March 16th, 2024 @ 7:00pm
Lonestar– March 23rd, 2024 @ 7:00pm
The Texas Tenors– April 6th, 2024 @ 7:00pm
Paul Reiser: An Evening of Comedy– April 13th, 2024 @ 7:00pm
Beethoven & Brahms w/ MVSO– May 11th, 2024 @ 7:00pm
Hotel California: Music of the Eagles– May 18th, 2024 @ 7:00pm
More concerts and shows to come! For more events and things to do in Miami County click HERE
