Get ready for a season of great concerts and entertaining shows! The 2023-2024 concert season has been announced for both the Arbogast Performing Arts Center and Hobart Arena.

Hobart Arena

Antioch Shrine Circus– September 29th @ 7:00pm, September 30th @11:00am & 6:00pm, October 1st @ 2:00pm

Alice Cooper– October 10th @ 8:00pm

Laugh Fest– November 4th @ 7:30pm

American Girl Live! – December 8th @ 7:30pm

*all doors open 1 hour prior to showtime*

APAC

The Music of ABBA– September 23rd @ 7:00pm

The Doo Wop Project– October 7th @ 7:00pm

Amy Grant– October 21st @ 7:30pm

West Side Story– November 10th @ 7:30pm, November 11th @ 7:30pm, November 12th @ 2:00pm

Point of Grace– November 25th @ 7:00pm

Le PeTiTe CiRqUe- December 3rd @ 3:00pm

LeAnn Rimes: Christmas Tour– December 10th @ 7:00pm

Popovich Pet Theater– February 18th, 2024 @ 3:00pm

Motown w/ DCDC & Deron Bell– February 24th, 2024 @ 7:00pm

Peter Pan on Ice– March 2nd, 2024 @ 7:00pm

Music of Elton John & Billy Joel– March 16th, 2024 @ 7:00pm

Lonestar– March 23rd, 2024 @ 7:00pm

The Texas Tenors– April 6th, 2024 @ 7:00pm

Paul Reiser: An Evening of Comedy– April 13th, 2024 @ 7:00pm

Beethoven & Brahms w/ MVSO– May 11th, 2024 @ 7:00pm

Hotel California: Music of the Eagles– May 18th, 2024 @ 7:00pm

More concerts and shows to come!

