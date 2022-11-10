The holiday season is quickly approaching, and it’s time to indulge in all things Merry and Bright! If you are looking for the perfect holiday experience to cherish with friends and family, look no further than Miami County Park District’s Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve in Troy. This 1.25-mile drive-thru light display will surely brighten up your holiday season.

You’ll be greeted by friendly staff and towering snowmen as you begin the tour down our illuminated lane. The journey continues as you traverse picturesque farm lanes and the edge of a dense woodland filled with over 60 twinkling displays containing thousands of lights. These displays showcase holiday favorites including a larger-than-life Santa and his reindeer, elves, lighted tunnels, farm scenes, and more!

Woodland trees will also be illuminated to enhance their natural beauty. As guests emerge from the woods the lighted Knoop homestead and barns come into sight. As you make your way down the final stretch and enter the barn area, you’ll be treated to a breathtaking view of the Victorian-era house aglow with lights.

When planning the tour, we encourage visitors to make a day of it by dining and shopping at our charming local businesses in nearby Troy, Tipp City, and Piqua. The event is truly a community affair as it is partially staffed by volunteers from local nonprofits and service organizations that receive a donation from the proceeds.

Miami County Park District’s Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve is located at 2385 E. St. Rt. 41 in Troy. It will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Black Friday (November 25) and continuing thru December 23 (closed both Christmas eve and Christmas day). Additional days to enjoy the drive-thru light display are Monday-Thursday, December 19-22 from 6 to 10 p.m. There is a cash-only fee of $10 for vehicles and $30 for large passenger vans. For more information follow us on social media, visit MiamiCountyParks.com or call 937-335-6273.

Lost Creek Reserve is the largest park within the district with 457 acres of landscape. It has 5.75 miles of trail that takes you past farm fields, through wooded areas, and along Lost Creek making this Reserve a great place for hiking, cross-country skiing, and viewing wildlife.

The Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve has been part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail for the past two years. Bask in the glow of holiday cheer with over 40 stops that take you around Ohio to the best light shows in the state. You can download the trail map at Ohio.org and visit these dazzling displays for an unforgettable holiday experience.

