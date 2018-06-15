Maple Hill Bridge Closed – To Be Rebuilt

Effective immediately Maple Hill Bridge will be closed between Hyatt Street and CSX Railroad until further notice. Tipp City has received notice from ODOT and they are recommending the bridge be closed until replacement. Replacement of Maple Hill Bridge is slated to start in July 2018. Tipp City values the safety of its residents and must close this bridge immediately.

We apologize for the inconvenience during this time and ask for your patience and understanding while the construction is underway. Please contact the City of Tipp City at 937-667-6305 with any questions about this closure.