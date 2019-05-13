Pickrel, Schaeffer and Ebeling Announces Additional Location

Pickrel, Schaeffer, and Ebeling is excited to announce the opening of an additional location in Troy, Ohio at 22 North Short Street right across from the Miami County Court House. President of Pickrel, Schaeffer, and Ebeling, Michael W. Sandner has this to say about the additional location, “we are pleased to be able to offer a physical footprint to service our clients and neighbors in the Northern Miami Valley. We welcome and look forward to the opportunity to provide superior legal services to the residents of Miami County.” Attorneys Matthew C. Sorg and Katrina L. Wahl will be the lead attorneys in our Troy Office.

Matt has been with the firm for 11 years and practiced law for 25 years. He spends the majority of his time offering legal services in all types of domestic relations matters, including dissolution, divorce, legal separations, custody, child support, spousal support, property division, prenuptial agreements, and parental rights. He also understands how to get qualified domestic relations orders (QDRO) issued to ensure pension funds are properly dealt with after a divorce. Other business services that Matt provides on a regular basis include helping small businesses with formation, growth strategies, and the purchase or sale of a business. He has a great deal of experience with administrative law issues surrounding liquor establishments. Additionally, in a commercial foreclosure situation, Matt is a court-appointed Receiver throughout Southern Ohio.

Katie focuses her practice on business and corporate law, as well as estate planning, probate (including estate administration and guardianships) and Medicaid planning. As a corporate and business lawyer, Katie has experience in forming new entities and assisting clients with the sale or purchase of a business, as well as drafting terms and conditions, contracts and other agreements. She also works with family owned and other closely held businesses to structure succession plans to prepare for transitions in management and ownership. Katie also has extensive experience in working with non-profit entities to obtain and maintain their non-profit status. A 2003 honors graduate of the Notre Dame Law School, Katie also simultaneously earned an M.A. in Economics from the University of Notre Dame.

Pickrel, Schaeffer & Ebeling Co., LPA, established in 1915, has been serving clients for over 100 years. Our primary office will continue to be located on floor 27 of the Stratacache Tower (formerly Kettering Tower) in Downtown Dayton. For more information about PS&E please call (937) 223-1130 or visit us online at www.pselaw.com.