TIPP CITY, OH. February 27, 2020 – Randall Residence of Tipp City announced Connie Rozell as the Executive Director of its assisted living and memory care community.

Rozell served as the Community Relations Director prior to her selection as Executive Director. Her passion for seniors along with her knowledge of the residents and the community uniquely position her to grow Randall Residence of Tipp City while continuing its excellent reputation of providing remarkable care for seniors.

“Connie has gone above and beyond caring for the residents and their families at Randall Residence of Tipp City since the property opened in 2013 and we’re extremely pleased that she agreed to lead the organization,” Christopher Randall, owner of Randall Residence said.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Randall Residence of Tipp City. Having worked side by side with the team, I know that we have some of the best associates in the business,” Rozell said.

Randall Residence of Tipp City is an assisted living and memory care community. The residential community has 102 apartments and has earned a strong reputation of caring for seniors in Tipp City.