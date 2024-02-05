NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Argyle, a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced its debut on HousingWire's annual Tech100 Mortgage list of the most innovative companies in the housing finance industry. Argyle was recognized for modernizing the way lenders verify borrower income and employment, resulting in documented business outcomes that include higher conversion rates, 80% cost savings over legacy providers and a reduction in loan processing time of up to 5-7 days.