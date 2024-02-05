NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Argyle, a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced its debut on HousingWire's annual Tech100 Mortgage list of the most innovative companies in the housing finance industry. Argyle was recognized for modernizing the way lenders verify borrower income and employment, resulting in documented business outcomes that include higher conversion rates, 80% cost savings over legacy providers and a reduction in loan processing time of up to 5-7 days.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced it has been named to HousingWire's 2024 Tech100 Mortgage list of companies shaping the future of the housing finance sector. HousingWire attributed the recognition to the cutting-edge technology behind the Empower(r) loan origination system (LOS), a comprehensive, bundled offering from Dark Matter that provides all-in-one mortgage origination functionality.
NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Similar to other Android devices, Motorola phones and tablets also have Google FRP lock. If you reset a Motorola device to factory settings without removing the Google account, you'll need to enter the correct Google account email and password to activate the device, says FonesGo.
NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- HitPaw, a pioneer in software technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest software version, HitPaw Video Converter V4.0.0. Packed with video and image download features, this release levels up users' video and picture downloading experience. Catering to a wide range of needs, HitPaw Video Converter V4.0.0 will open a brand-new video and image download door for users.
