Service Enables Multi-Channel Distribution of Urgent and Routine Communications

Tipp City, Ohio – June 1st, 2023 – Tipp City has partnered with CivicPlus® to implement its mass notification software. By partnering with CivicPlus, Tipp City will be able to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and routine communications to subscribed residents via email, text message, and voicemail to keep people safe and informed. In a local emergency, community members subscribed to the CivicPlus system will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel.

The CivicPlus Mass Notification software also integrates with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS). The IPAWS system leverages national emergency communication channels, such as the Emergency Alert System (EAS), NOAA weather radios, digital road signage, and television broadcasts, to provide area-specific alerts in times of emergency. By integrating its CivicPlus Mass Notification system with IPAWS, Tipp City will be able to reach as many people as possible during an emergency event, including those who have not opted-in to text, phone, or email communications, as well as travelers and visitors in the area.

“CivicPlus is built on designing innovative solutions for local governments,” said Cari Tate, CivicPlus Solutions Director. “We continually invest in our products, such as our Mass Notification software, to strengthen and transform how governments serve and communicate with their residents. We are proud to partner with Tipp City to help them accomplish their public safety goals.”

Please visit our website, tippcityohio.gov to sign up. Look for the “alerts and notifications” option on the front page.