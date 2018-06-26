Tipp City Rotary Club 6.20.18

Carol English and Katie Sonnanstine from Tipp Monroe Community Services discussed the services TMCS provides for the community. Ms. English handles the 14 Social Services programs ranging from: the musical instrument loan program to the Lunch on Us program (last year over 6,650 meals were provide over the summer months). Ms. Sonnanstine is the Program Coordinator which includes: the brochure (3 times per year), instructors, new classes, events, etc. Pictured are Carol English, Katie Sonnanstine, and Program Chairperson Jeff Glawe.