Tipp Pride Begins Engagement with Bruns General Contracting on their $4.9M Stadium Project



Tipp City, OH – During the latter portion of December, the Tipp City School Board and the Tipp Pride Association identified Bruns General Contracting as their choice for a general contractor for the new community stadium. The Tipp Pride Association initially estimated the stadium construction costs at $6.5M, however, after initial design choices and further examination using a process known as value engineering, Bruns now believes this funding number to be $4.9M.

“Value engineering is where our team reviews the design and materials required for the project. We, then identify if there are alternate, less expensive routes to take” shared Steve Bruns, President of Bruns General Contracting.

As Bruns General Contracting works through the value engineering process as well as the creation of a construction schedule, members of Tipp Pride continue the march to fundraise.

“Our fundraising efforts have raised over $1.5 million in donations to begin this project,” says Scott George, Vice-President of Tipp Pride, “but we still need funds to construct the home and visitor stands as well as the press-box and buildings.”

The new community stadium project will replace the grass field with artificial turf and install new lights, stands, concession areas, locker rooms, press box, and scoreboard.

Scott George had the following to say about Bruns involvement with the project.

“Tipp Pride Association received bids from four qualified teams for this work. The goal of our bid process was to contract with a highly qualified team providing value at the right price.” George continued, “It was also great to see the work go to a local company.”

Contractors bidding on the work were encouraged to share how they would be open to engaging with local contractors that desired to provide their in-kind or significantly discounted construction services for this stadium construction project.

Bruns General Contracting has laid out a construction schedule from March 1 through August 1, and Tipp Pride Association is planning a ground-breaking ceremony in a number of weeks as work on this project begins.

While the Tipp Pride Association has raised a significant amount of money to begin this construction project, additional funds will be necessary to complete construction.

Donations can be made by check to Tipp Pride Association at P.O. Box 261 Tipp City, OH 45371 or electronically by visiting https://tipppride.com/donate

ABOUT TIPP PRIDE ASSOCIATION

Tipp Pride Association is committed to building a community stadium that supports our schools and is a source of pride for all of Tipp City. Our Mission is to raise private funds to build a new stadium for the community by the community. For more information, please visit www.tipppride.com.

ABOUT BRUNS GENERAL CONTRACTING

Bruns General Contracting is a third-generation company with over 65 years of experience. As an employee-owned company headquartered in Tipp City, Ohio, our mission is to lead the industry in quality, ethical business, social responsibility, and win-win partnerships.