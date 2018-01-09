Tipp Pride Throws Fish and Chips Event in Support of New Stadium

Tipp City, OH January 8, 2018 – The Tipp Pride Association, tasked with fundraising for the construction of a new community stadium is holding a Fish and Chips event on Friday, January 19th from 6PM until midnight at the Tipp City Eagles located at 202 E. Main St. Tipp City.

The event will feature a delicious fish dinner that includes: fried fish, French fries, hush puppies, mac and cheese and cole slaw. Drinks are not included however they can be purchased at the cash bar.

Guests dining at the Fish and Chips event will enjoy entertainment in the form of basket raffles, pull-offs, 50/50 raffle and card games.

“We are so blessed to have the Tipp City Eagles donate the use of their facility for our event. They are 100% all-in with support for our new stadium.” shared Mashell Stith, President of Tipp Pride.

Proceeds from the event go to Tipp Pride Association for the funding of the new stadium.

About Tipp Pride

Tipp Pride Association is committed to building a community stadium that supports our schools and is a source of pride for all of Tipp City. Our Mission is to raise private funds to build a new stadium for the community by the community. For more information please visit http://tipppride.com.