With plenty of entertainment options, Miami County is considered a place for everyone who enjoys culture, art, great food, and fun adventures. While we share a lot about our down-home, casual community, our fine-dining establishments are equally deserving of the spotlight. With a variety of options to choose from, we’ve listed a few romantic spots to add to your bucket list during your next visit. These restaurants and wineries are perfect for celebrating Valentine’s Day, a honeymoon, or just a romantic getaway. Upscale Wineries and Restaurants in Miami County Old Mason Winery & Vineyard Enjoy a romantic wine-tasting flight at Old

