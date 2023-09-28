On Monday, April 8, 2024, Ohio residents and visitors will be able to experience something that won’t happen in Ohio again until 2099 – a total solar eclipse. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the Sun. The last one visible in Ohio occurred in 1806 making this a once-in-a-lifetime event!

31 million people will be in the path of totality which travels through Mexico, 13 U.S. states, and Eastern Canada and will last about 3 ½ minutes in Miami County. It is common for people to travel hundreds of miles and significantly impact local population numbers during a total eclipse event. In Ohio, the totality path is expected to be about 124 miles wide. The state’s message to eclipse viewers traveling to Ohio is, Come Early, Stay Late! This will help ease the stress on the roadways.

The 2024 Solar Eclipse is a unique opportunity for Ohio communities to experience a historic afternoon within our parks and open spaces! The planning and programming collaboration in Miami County demonstrates the importance of partnerships in meeting the need for both local recreation services and tourism.

Activities are being planned throughout the county from Friday-Monday night! Locations include the Fairgrounds, downtown areas, libraries and more. We encourage viewers to come in on Friday and to have some fun throughout the weekend as we get hyped for this celestial event on Monday, April 8, 2024.

To keep up to date on all events, viewing areas, lodging, things to do, etc. visit www.MiamiCountySolarEclipse.com

