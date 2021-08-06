Candidates file for November elections BY NANCY BOWMAN

The listing below was updated Friday, Aug. 6, at 3:30 PM to reflect changes in the filing lists provided by the Miami County Board of Elections in the filings of candidates for Tipp City council, Bethel schools, and Bethel Township trustee.

Please note: Kathryn Huffman filed as a candidate for a two-year term on Tipp City Council. The board of elections previously incorrectly listed her as a candidate for one of four, four-year terms on the November ballot. Also note: Julie Reese filed as a candidate for the four-year term on Bethel Township trustees. She was initially omitted from the filing list; Ryan Masin is a candidate for the two-year term on the Bethel Township trustees; and Kama Dick is a candidate for the full four-year term as trustee. Masin and Dick previously were listed under the wrong terms being sought. The board of elections said the mistakes were due to coding errors.

The Board of Elections will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, to certify petitions of candidates. According to the Miami County Board of Elections most recent update: TIPP CITY SCHOOL BOARD Those filing for the Tipp City schools board of education were: BJ Bethel Amber Drum Richard F. Mains Don Petsch Lydia E. Pleiman Neither of the two board members whose terms expire this year – Corine Doll and Joellen Heatherly – filed for re-election.

TIPP CITY COUNCIL