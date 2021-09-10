On Monday, September 13 Boston Stoker celebrates their 48th anniversary as one of Ohio’s leading and longest-running independent roasters of gourmet coffee.

“As a second-generation family-run business, every anniversary is a milestone,” Henry Dean, President of Boston Stoker said. “It’s great customers that get us here every year and this sale is our way of saying thanks.”

In celebration of this remarkable achievement, Boston Stoker will be offering $5 off of all 12oz bags of coffee, $1 off all beverages, and buy 3 cigars, get one free, at all shops for one day only on Monday, September 13.

“With a number of single-origin coffees available, this is a great chance to try something new,” Dean said. “We’ve discovered many of these farmers by traveling the world, touring farms, and tasting their products in search of the best bean we can bring back. There are regions, climates, and even microclimates within the same farm that can all produce a wide range of flavors.”

Check https://www.facebook.com/ BostonStokerCoffee for further details and upcoming events and promotions.