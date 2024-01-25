Celebrate the Best of the Upper Valley!

2024 Best of the Upper Valley

Tickets Are Now Open!

Dayton Magazine is proud to recognize the success of the local businesses in the Upper Valley, through our Inaugural Best of the Upper Valley Awards!

The Inaugural Best of the Upper Valley is a celebration and competition between the top establishments from within the multiple communities of the Miami Valley north of Interstate 70. From the top places to eat/drink, shop, and secure service providers, your chance to interact and vote with these companies and organizations is finally here!

Inaugural Best of the Upper Valley

Thursday, February 22nd 2024

5:30pm – 7:30pm

The Concord Room

810 Arthur Rd, Troy, OH 45373

All votes cast at the event will count as double!

All finalists and winners will be featured in the inaugural 2024 Best of Upper Valley publication published by Dayton Magazine!

