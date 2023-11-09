Miami County is the perfect place to visit during the holiday season. Whether you are searching for festive music, unique gift ideas, holiday lights, or memorable Christmas experiences, the area has got it all covered. From Christmas parades to light displays, from tastes of Christmases past to musical performances, and from unique shopping experiences to much more, Miami County has many exciting events lined up for this festive season. Keep reading for some of our top picks for Christmas happenings in Miami County.

Attend Family-Friendly Christmas Parades and Light Displays



The holiday season begins with Piqua’s Holiday Horse Parade on Nov. 11 at 7 pm. The parade down Main Street features horse-drawn carriages, hitches, and riders outfitted with holiday lights.

Downtown Troy lights up for the holidays during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The free event includes holiday music, hot cocoa and refreshments, shopping and the arrival of Santa Claus. Santa will be available for visits in the Santa House on Prouty Plaza after the tree lighting at 6:45 p.m.

The Covington Hometown Christmas celebration is planned from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in downtown Covington. The family-friendly evening includes a parade, music, carriage rides, vendors, tree lighting, and a visit from Santa.

Santa will also be available for visits in Piqua on Saturday, Dec. 2, after the Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade. The old-fashioned hometown parade begins at 2 p.m. After the parade, Santa will be available in the lobby of the Fort Piqua Plaza.

Take a Holiday Lights Driving Tour at Lost Creek Reserve

Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve is once again organizing a holiday driving tour that showcases over 60 light displays, many of which are animated. The 1.25-mile driving tour will take you through the woods, down charming farm lanes, and past the Knoop Homestead.

The Holiday Lights are open weekends Nov. 25-26, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10, and Dec. 15-21, from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $10 (cash only) per car and $30 per 15-person passenger van. Lost Creek Reserve is located at 2645 E. St. Rt. 41, Troy.

Find Unique and One-of-a-Kind Gifts

Miami County boasts a variety of charming and historic downtowns, each offering a unique shopping experience tailored to different types of shoppers. Whether you’re a bargain hunter searching for the best deals, an art lover seeking unique pieces, or a sophisticated shopper looking for high-end products, Miami County has something for everyone. Take a stroll through the bustling streets and explore the diverse range of shops, boutiques, and markets. From antique stores to modern art galleries, you’re sure to find something that catches your eye. So come and discover the hidden gems of Miami County’s downtowns and indulge in a shopping experience like no other.

Many special events are planned for the holiday season, including the popular Hayner Gift Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The house will be full of artisans and vendors displaying their own unique gift items.

A Holiday Affair, an arts and crafts show, is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at The Tipp Center, 855 N. Third St., Tipp City. It’s a great place to find original, handcrafted items for sale.

The Holiday Market at the Concord Room is planned for Friday, November 24, through Sunday, November 26, at the Concord Room, 810 Arthur Road, Troy. The vendor market features artisanal artists and makers who sell handmade goods, jewelry, art, boutiques and so much more.

Enjoy a Taste of Christmases Past

The Overfield Tavern Museum, 201 E. Water St., Troy, will hold its annual Yuletide Dinners on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3. The Yuletide Dinners offer a set menu that blends the flavors of modern cuisine with those of the early 19th century. Tickets are $60 each and are available for purchase through Overfield’s website at www.overfieldtavernmuseum.com.

Christmas at Johnston Farm on Saturday, Dec. 2, includes a tour of the Federal-style home decorated for Christmas and concludes in the Winter Kitchen with refreshments and holiday music. The farm is located at 9845 N. Hardin Rd., Piqua. Tours begin at 5 p.m. and continue every 40 minutes until 8:20 p.m. Reservations are required. Admission is $25 per person and $20 per person for Johnston Friends and Ohio History Connection members. Call 937-773-2522 or email sitemanager@johnstonfarmohio.com for reservations.

Attend a Holiday Show

Point of Grace, a contemporary Christian music vocal group, will perform its Gloria Christmas Tour at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy. For tickets, visit the Arbogast Performing Arts Center website.

The Piqua Arts Council presents its Sounds of the Season Concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at St. James Episcopal Church. The community concert features area musicians performing timeless classics and festive holiday tunes. Tickets can be purchased through the Piqua Arts Council’s webpage.

LePeTiT CiRqUe, the world’s only all-kid humanitarian cirque group, will present a Christmas Show at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. For tickets, visit the Arbogast website.

Discover Other Homegrown Great Experiences

Many other activities and events are planned throughout Miami County during the holiday season. To discover more happenings, visit our events page.

