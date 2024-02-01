POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Under a canopy of stars, Pompano Beach was transformed into a haven for jazz enthusiasts as over 10,000 music fans showed up for the beachside celebration. Jazz royalty including Branford Marsalis, Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton, David Sanchez, and Najee held court on the Champion Porsche Stage at Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 and captivated audiences with their incredible talent.
BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, announced that it has been named a HW Tech100 Mortgage award honoree. Floify was recognized as an exceedingly user-friendly point-of-sale (POS) whose easy-to-configure platform and rule-based automations have made it beloved among small and midsize lenders and mortgage brokers.
NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Pokemon Go community is abuzz with excitement as the Sinnoh Tour 2024 is set to unfold in the city of New York on February 2nd. However, recognizing the challenges many players face in attending live events, Tenorshare is proud to introduce the iAnyGo Spoofer, an innovative solution that enables players to participate in the Sinnoh Tour from the comfort of their homes, all without the need to physically move.
PLANO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- A game-changing collaboration has emerged between Stack Sports, a leading sports technology provider, and Expedia Group, the world's leading traveler technology platform. Together, they're set to redefine the way sports families plan their travel, offering substantial savings to make supporting athletes at various events more accessible and affordable.
