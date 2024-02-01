On April 8, 2024, Miami County will be in the path of totality of a solar eclipse! We invite you to join us to experience this extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In preparation for the solar eclipse, we have put together this guide for you of things to do; here are some things to do in Ohio during the solar eclipse.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is nature’s grand celestial spectacle where the Moon aligns perfectly between the Earth and the Sun, casting its shadow on our planet. Picture this cosmic ballet: the Sun, a blazing sphere of energy; the Earth, our home; and the Moon, a serene satellite.

During a solar eclipse, the Moon’s shadow falls on Earth, obscuring the Sun partially or, in the case of a total solar eclipse, completely. This happens because, despite the vast difference in size between the Sun and the Moon (the Sun is about 400 times wider than the Moon, but it’s also about 400 times farther away), the Moon manages to appear almost exactly the same size as the Sun from our perspective on Earth. It’s an incredible cosmic coincidence that gifts us these breathtaking moments.

Safety tip: DO NOT look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed Sun with the naked eye or through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device. DO NOT look at the Sun through an optical device while using eclipse glasses or viewers – the concentrated solar rays damage the filter and enter your eyes, causing serious and potentially permanent injury.

Events during Ohio’s Solar Eclipse

While you are in Ohio for the solar eclipse, enjoy some of the events that are offered in the heart of Miami County.





Solar Eclipse Shuffle at The Rec

Dance the night away at The Rec with a family-friendly, fun-filled evening orbiting the dance floor. Spin the center of your universe around for a night of fun. Friday, April 5, 6-9 pm $5/person, $20/family





Solar Eclipse Block Party in Tipp City

Fill the streets of Tipp City at the Solar Eclipse Block Party. The evening will be filled with live entertainment, activities for the kids, extra evening hours at the downtown shops, and fantastic dining. Celebrate this cosmic event in Tipp City! This event is free on Saturday, April 6, from 10 am to 10 pm.





A Night in the Stars in Troy

Spend your evening under the stars, jamming to the music on the square in downtown Troy. With a variety of delicious food and drink options, exciting activities, and endless fun, you’re sure to have a great time all night long. Plus, the solar eclipse excitement is sure to add a special touch to the evening.

A Night in the Stars is on the square in Downtown Troy (the rain location is Hobart Arena). This event is free

Sunday, April 7, 4:30-9:30 pm

Eclipse on the Square in Downtown Troy

Get ready to witness the breathtaking eclipse in the heart of downtown Troy! Join Eclipse on the Square for an unforgettable experience as Party Punch rocks the stage with their electrifying performance while Ranger Vic creates stunning balloon art right in front of your eyes. And that’s not all! You can indulge in mouth-watering BBQ from Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co.’s smoker and treat yourself with delicious hot dogs, chips, and other snacks from The Rec’s concession stand. This is an event you wouldn’t want to miss. Bring your loved ones, invite your friends, and let’s make this eclipse viewing an unforgettable memory! It is on the square in Downtown Troy (the rain location is Hobart Arena). This event is free Monday, April 8, Noon-3:00 pm.





Solar Eclipse Party in the Park

West Milton Municipal Park

The Solar Eclipse Party in the Park in West Milton is the perfect place to enjoy live

music, food, and local shopping while waiting to view the solar eclipse. There will be

bounce houses and face painting onsite. Play BINGO with The Lions Club while

enjoying the sounds of Mark and Laura Sauers. This event is free Monday, April 8, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.





Lost Creek Eclipse Experience

We’re thrilled to invite you to the Lost Creek Reserve Experience, where you can enjoy an abundance of open space for viewing, free eclipse glasses, entertainment, educational children’s crafts, delicious snacks, and exciting activities. This event is free with a charge for parking on Monday, April 8, 1:00-5:00 pm.

Location: Lost Creek Reserve Miami County Parks, Troy Ohio

Best Places to See the Solar Eclipse in Ohio

Ohio is a great place to view the solar eclipse, and there are many spots throughout the state that offer breathtaking views. Miami County has some fantastic spots for viewing this natural phenomenon, and here is where we think are the best places to see the Solar Eclipse in Ohio.

City Park, Tipp City

Duke Park, Troy

Kyle Park, Tipp City

Treasure Island Park, Troy

Troy Levee, Troy

West Milton Municipal Park, West Milton

Stillwater Prairie Reserve, Covington

Pitsenbarger Park, Piqua

Lost Creek Reserve, Troy

Covington Community Park

Tip: Most events will have glasses available; check in advance before you go. Click here to learn about more viewing areas in Miami County.

Places to Stay in Troy, Tipp City, and Piqua, Ohio, during the Solar Eclipse

Miami County, Ohio, offers a wide range of places to stay, catering to different budgets and preferences. If you’re looking for comfort and convenience, there are several hotels and motels in the area, including national chains like Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and Comfort Inn. If you’re traveling with a group or on a budget, there are also several campgrounds and RV parks in Miami County, such as the Miami County Fairgrounds and WACO Air Museum. Whatever your needs and preferences, you’re sure to find a suitable place to stay in Miami County, Ohio.

Baymont Inn and Suites, Piqua

Comfort Inn and Suites, Tipp City

Comfort Inn and Suites, Piqua

Comfort Suites, Troy

Residence Inn

Fairfield Inn & Suites

Home2Suites

Hampton Inn

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Tipp City

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Troy

Woodswalk Farm Bed & Breakfast

Super 9

Camping

Miami County Fairgrounds

Poor Farmers Campground

WACO Air Field Camping

Things to Do in Ohio while Visiting during the Solar Eclipse

Visit the WACO Air Museum and Airfield, where innovation and history collide. Tour the buildings that are filled with WACO memorabilia and a rich history that will engage you! Find yourself at Indian Creek Distillery, an Ohio century farm with an interesting story to tell, all aboard the railroad history at Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum and BF Interlocking Tower, where you can learn about the tracks that once ran through this town. Rev up your engine for a walk through the Gale Halderman Museum, filled with the Ford Mustang story, by appointment only. Get outside for a walk in the park and see the nature center at Brukner Nature Center, stop at the bird displays, and reconnect with the outdoors. Spend the evening inside at Duckpin Bowling at Tipp City Pizza for dinner and a game; check for reservations on this busy weekend.

Tips for Visiting Miami County during the Solar Eclipse:

Cellular Service: With the increased number of visitors, anticipate cellular service may be overwhelmed (primarily Monday the 8th). Develop a communication plan with family and friends if you lose service. If you have only a mobile phone at home, find out which neighbors have a landline number in case you need to call 911 for an emergency.

Supplies, Gas, Cash: Supplies may be limited due to high demand, which may mean the things you want are unavailable during the congested period. If there is something important you need, get it early.

Great North American Eclipse sweatshirts and t-shirts can be found here.





