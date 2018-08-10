Deep Discounts on USA Pan Cookware and Bakeware at Urbana Factory Sale

Urbana, OH – Bundy Baking Solutions will hold a Factory Sale in Urbana, Ohio on Saturday, October 13, 2018 featuring a selection of its high-quality USA Pan bakeware and cookware. Save up to 70% off bakeware and up to 50% off cookware at this free public event, held 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Avenue in Urbana.

There is no admission to the event and parking is free. The Farmer’s Daughter food truck will be on site serving both breakfast and lunch selections during the event.

USA Pan has been supplying bakeware that commercial bakeries and baking professionals have trusted for over 50 years. USA Pan is professional grade bakeware that is used by bakers to achieve professional grade results. USA Pan has perfected the nonstick coating process so our customers can trust that their food will not be ruined by sticking to the pan. Our bakeware is warp resistant, heavy-duty, and reliable and all of our products are simple to clean.