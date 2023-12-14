Make your shopping experience as special as the gifts you buy this holiday season. Miami County’s historic downtowns and unique shops offer a delightful and relaxed shopping experience. When you walk into a downtown retailer, you can expect to be greeted with a warm smile and by someone who’s happy to tell you more about the merchandise in the store.

With dozens of retail stores to choose from, shoppers can find one-of-a-kind crafts, antiques, specialty foods, clothing and so much more. When planning your shopping excursion, you can anticipate spending a few hours in each historic community, strolling along the sidewalks and discovering the unique mix of retailers. Stopping at a coffee shop or restaurant for a bite to eat adds to the experience!

Several historic downtowns dot Miami County, and each offers a unique shopping experience. Here are a few of our favorite downtown shopping excursions in Miami County.

Make Delightful Discoveries in Troy





When strolling through Troy, you’ll find an eclectic mix of boutique clothing stores, home stores, food and drink specialty businesses and so much more.

If shopping for the foodies on your list, visit specialty stores such as The Olive Oasis, Haren’s Market, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, Winans Chocolates + Coffee, and Poppin’ Off Gourmet Popcorn—just to name a few.

Looking for something unique? Some of our favorite stops are at The 3 Weird Sisters Studio, Around About Books, David Fair on the Square, Resignation Records and Expressions of the Home. A variety of boutique clothing stores are also located in the downtown area.

The Troy area also boasts several bicycle, sporting equipment and sports memorabilia shops including Stafford’s Uniquely Sports, Pedego Electric Bikes, Troy Family Bike Shop, and Troy Sports Center.

Find Handcrafted Gifts, Antiques and More in Tipp City





Antique lovers will enjoy strolling through Midwest Memories, an antique and collectible mall, as well as other antique shops in downtown Tipp City. The downtown area also boasts many specialty shops including The Hotel Gallery that features fine pottery, Living Simply Soap, Fox and Feather Trading Company, Browse Awhile Books, Bloomora Botanicals, Tipp Cyclery and Topsy Turvy Toys.

If looking for specialty drinks and foods, some stops to consider include the Bodega, The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Company, and the Trophy Nut Co.

Shop for Antiques, Sweets and Specialty Gifts in Piqua



As home to Winans Chocolates + Coffee, the Hometown Store entices visitors to Piqua where they can often see candy being made. The downtown area offers a mix of antique and specialty stores, including Apple Tree Gallery, Readmore’s Hallmark, Barclay’s Clothier, The Birch Tree Antiques, and This and That’s Candy on Main.

Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy stopping at specialty stores such as The Biker’s Closet, Smitty’s Bicycle Shop, and Can’t Stop Running Company.

Take a Trip Off the Beaten Path



Holiday shoppers will be rewarded when they take a trip to shop in villages in Miami County. In West Milton, take in a relaxing, friendly pace and discover shops such as Now and Then Antiques, ReVive It, The Treasure Chest, Angel Heaven, and Wertz’s Variety Store, among others.

Looking for a surf-themed gift? Then take a trip to Covington, where you’ll find Pacific Coast Surf Styles and Elias & Oliver Boutique.

While downtown shopping excursions offer a wonderful relaxed, browsing and shopping experience, some shoppers may want a more targeted shopping experience. To do that, just visit our website for a more extensive list of the shops and retailers in Miami County. Then visit those specific shops for unique holiday gifts.

