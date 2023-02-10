Ever wished you could peel back the upper layer of your acne-filled, line-filled, or sun-damaged skin to bring out the brighter, flawless, and fresher complexion you have underneath? Well, you can. If you’re looking for a solution to rejuvenate your facial skin, as well as soften wrinkles and lines, a facial peel may just be what you’re looking for. However, there are different peels to choose from. Keep on reading to find out which facial peel is right for you.

What is a Facial Peel

A facial peel is a solution applied to the skin to eliminate dead skin cells and stimulate the growth of new skin cells. It aims to enhance the appearance of the skin by evening the skin tone, softening facial lines, reducing age spots, and more.

Facial peels can produce results that last as little as one month or even as long as several years.

Determining Which Facial Peel is Right for You

The right facial peel for your skin will depend on your skin type. Here’s a look at the facial peels to consider:

1. Superficial Peels

There are two types of superficial peels: Alpha-Hydroxy Acid (AHAs) and Beta-Hydroxy Acid (BHAs).

One of the common types of AHA is Glycolic acid. This facial peel can be applied to the face without sedation or anesthesia. Glycolic acid facial peels are effective treatments for rough skin or mild skin discolorations and can give the skin a fresher, rejuvenated look within a short period. Generally, it is suitable for all skin types and skin tones.

On the other hand, BHA contains salicylic acid and is ideal for people with acne or oily skin, given its ability to penetrate clogged pores to eliminate dead skin cells. As a result, BHA leaves the patient with clear and healthier skin.

AHA and BHA facial peels can last between 1 and 7 days. It is recommended you wear sunscreen during this period.

Given the gentle nature of superficial peels, it may take 2–5 sessions to see the results you desire.

2. Medium-Depth Peels

Medium-depth peels such as trichloroacetic acid (TCA) are usually used to treat fine lines, age spots, wrinkles, moderate skin discoloration, and freckles. They can also provide tightening for sun-damaged skin.

Unlike superficial peels that only penetrate the upper layer of the skin, medium-depth peels penetrate all five layers of the epidermis to enhance the appearance of the skin. These peels are suitable for dark-skinned patients.

Healing may take 7 to 14 days, with the skin appearing red and swollen for two days after the treatment. Patients should avoid exposure to the sun during the recovery period.

3. Deep Peels

Deep peels such as phenol penetrate the skin the deepest and so can provide the most dramatic results. These facial peels can reverse deep-set aging signs such as wrinkles, age spots, shallow scars, and freckles, leaving the patient with tighter, brighter, and smoother skin.

Deep peel facial procedures usually take between one and two hours. Patients often feel a little burning sensation during the procedure.

Given the strength of deep facial peels, a patient may take 14 to 21 days and may need to apply ointment for 14 days and then use a thick moisturizer. You also have to avoid the sun for 3 to 6 months.

Deep peel facials, such as phenol, may leave your skin bleached permanently, which is why they aren’t recommended for dark-skinned people.

Let a Professional Help You Get the Right Facial Peel Remedy

If you are looking to improve the appearance of your skin, talk with Dr. Apesos about which facial peel remedy is right for you before you begin applying these skincare products. Contact us today to learn more and schedule a consultation.

