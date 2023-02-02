With beautiful blue-hued fur, these “blue” cat breeds are some of the most striking in the cat kingdom!

Cat lovers everywhere often find themselves drawn to the beauty of cats with striking blue coats. From the bright blue of the Russian Blue to the British Shorthair, there are many different blue cat breeds that you can choose from.

In this article, we will take a look at five popular blue cat breeds and discuss their unique personalities and traits. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an active hunter, there is sure to be a blue cat breed that is perfect for you.

5 Cat Breeds That Have Blue-Colored Coats

Russian Blue

The Russian Blue is a beautiful cat with a silver-blue, plushy coat. The Russian Blue is distinctively different from other breeds on this list: all Russian Blues have bright green eyes, and all are uniformly blue without any markings.

This breed is extremely intelligent and affectionate. Although they can be shy with strangers, they are fiercely loyal to their owners. If you are looking for a cat that wants to snuggle and be near you, a Russian Blue would be a wonderful companion.

British Shorthair

The British Shorthair is a medium-large-sized cat breed. Their short, fluffy coat and rounded face give them a cute, cuddly teddy bear appearance. This breed is also known as the British blue.

These cats are affectionate, easy-going, and calm. The British Shorthair would be a great companion to a family with children and other pets in the home. In fact, they enjoy being close to their owners, so leaving them for many hours per day isn’t ideal.

Oriental Shorthair

Also known as the Rainbow Cat, the Oriental Shorthair closely resembles the Siamese cat breed. These cats are affectionate, playful, social, and vocal. They have a long lifespan – up to 15 years. This breed requires a fair amount of exercise and has a high energy level, so this breed would be an excellent companion to other pets and families with children.

The Oriental Shorthair is a medium-sized cat. Their smooth, silky coat gives them that long, lean look. Their chiseled, angled face and wide-set ears, give them their distinct appearance.

Persian

The Persian cat breed is a highly affectionate, intelligent, and friendly cat breed. It’s also one of the more high-maintenance breeds. This breed is best for someone without children and those who enjoy a lap cat.

A Persian’s life expectancy is between 15–20 years. Their coats include solid blue-ish and black shades, silver and golden chinchilla, smokey colored, and tortoiseshell patterns, like calico and Himalayan colors.

The Persian cat’s long, luxurious locks blows in as one of the most high-maintenance coats in the cat kingdom! Brushing alone is not enough. Instead, daily combing and brushing are required to prevent matting. Also, regular bathing and nail trimming are also necessary to keep a Persian looking their best.

Burmese

While it’s not exclusively a blue cat breed, the Burmese coat has a fine, silky texture, and includes four possible coat colors: sable, champagne, platinum, and blue.

These cats are playful and great companions with other pets and children. They love attention and develop strong attachments to their humans. Burmese have a long lifespan and cherish the deep bonds they share with their owners.

This breed typically weighs between six and 14 pounds. They have short coats, long legs, and beautifully expressive light-green eyes.

Blue cats are beautiful and unique breeds, each bringing its own twist in its different features, traits, and personalities. Consider all your options carefully before deciding which one to adopt, and you will be sure to find the perfect addition to your family.

