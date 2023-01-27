Tipp City, Ohio – The Victory Church, located at 4645 South County Rd. 25A in Tipp City, Ohio, recently completed a 15,000 sq.ft., $2.5 million addition to their campus. The new sanctuary has state-of-the-art AVL capability and seating for 650 people. It also includes approximately 200 new parking spaces and updated green space. The church has experienced significant growth in the past year, with the congregation growing to approximately 1500 adults and children on any given weekend. With the new addition, the Victory campus footprint has grown to over 30,000 sq. ft. The existing space has been converted for the NexGen program designed for the church’s youth. The building was constructed by Vancon Construction in Vandalia, Ohio, and designed by Don Highlander of Connecting Spaces in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pastor Andy and Beth Warren came to the Victory Campus in 2009 with 22 people attending the church. Over the past 13 years, they have seen steady growth. Since opening the expansion, they have had over 100 first-time guests and are excited to see God continue to help lead people to a new Victory in Jesus. For more information, please check out their website www.mynewvictory.com. Service times are Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce and the City of Tipp City and Mayor Mike McFarland conducted a ribbon cutting for the expansion on Thursday, January 26th at 4:30 p.m. All were welcome to attend, and there was an open house with tours of the expanded space.

photo by Carla Ungerecht