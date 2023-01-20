Dog collar or dog harness? If you are bringing home a new pup or gearing up your trusty friend for a new adventure, understanding the best options for your dog will make a more pleasant experience for both of you.

When it comes to choosing the right accessory for your pup, it can be difficult to decide between a dog collar and a dog harness. Both types of accessories have their own advantages and disadvantages, and it’s important to understand the differences before making a decision.

Whether you’re looking for a collar or a harness, we’ll help you find the perfect fit for your furry friend.

Dog Collar vs. Dog Harness

Leash Training

Dog harnesses are an excellent tool for leash training and for comfortably walking a larger, stronger dog. Harnesses give you more control over your dog – safely and comfortably – as it applies even pressure over a large area of your dog’s body.

Collars can be easy to wriggle out of, especially with a rambunctious puppy or a big dog that’s still learning the ropes of walking on a leash.

If you are training a dog, a harness will prevent them from biting or tugging at its leash as it attaches to the back of the harness. Harnesses also discourage pulling, which can be dangerous for you and your dog.

Safety

Additionally, using a dog harness will dramatically take the pressure off of your dog’s back and neck. Since the harness goes around its body, choking, pulling, and tug-of-war issues are instantly eliminated.

Many dogs get so excited on a walk. You may be training them on a leash, or they may want to introduce themselves to their new squirrel friends, but pulling and tugging can add a lot of heavy pressure to a dog’s windpipe, neck, and back.

Small dog breeds with a risk of tracheal collapse or flat-faced dog breeds, like French bulldogs, are at a higher risk for tracheal collapse when using a collar.

With a harness, there is no pulling around the neck as the leash fastens to the top of the harness.

Comfort

Pulling and tugging your way through a walk with your dog is not fun. Plus, it can be very dangerous to you and the dog.

Not only do you have more control over your dog with a harness, but you are less likely to be dragged around in the event your pup takes off. Many harnesses discourage pulling with different features that tighten when pulled or force the dog to turn to the side until it slows down.

While this may seem or look unkind to the dog, it’s a gentle teaching method that is perfectly safe.

Basic training with your pup goes a long way toward its safety and behavior. With a well-fitted harness and a little training, your pup will be ready for daily walks in no time.

For questions or to schedule your buddy for a checkup, contact us today!

