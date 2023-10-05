Known for our community connections, Miami County has a reputation for being a cozy little corner of America. As we hold on to our roots, we continue to establish a new kind of community, including a diverse selection of restaurants.

Year after year, visitors come to Miami County to experience family-friendly events, festivals, outdoor adventures, and delicious food from our many independent restaurants.

Not only can you grab a plate of slow-roasted BBQ, smoked wings, or craft beer from just about any restaurant around Miami County, we also have a bounty of restaurants with diverse flavors that deserve their own recognition.

That’s what’s great about our community: we are firmly committed to preserving our historic past while including different cultures in the present and future.

Believe it or not, Scottish Pubs, Mexican fare, and Asian Cuisine are all just the tip of the iceberg for our ethnic restaurants. For a more extensive list, visit our website for more restaurants near your next adventure.

Restaurants with a world-wide appeal in Miami County, Ohio

Scottish/Irish Pubs

The Scottish Thistle

Grab a pint and take a trip to Scotland inside The Scottish Thistle in Piqua, Ohio!

After a vacation in Scotland, Tim and Janelle craved the delicious and hearty food they enjoyed during their travels. Reminiscent of an old Scottish castle, the Fort Piqua Plaza in downtown Piqua was the perfect place to bring their dream to life.

Inside the restaurant is no different: Beautifully decorated with Victorian-era Snugs, or enclosed booths, it feels just like an old Public House in the UK. It’s the only way to experience Scotland on this side of the pond!

The restaurant offers some of Scotland’s favorites like fish and chips and Shepherd’s Pie and has a great beer selection to wash it all down!

Dunaway’s Beef & Ale

Located in Troy, Dunaway’s Beef ‘N Ale has a laid-back atmosphere, serving sandwiches, pizza, and more.

While it’s not an authentic Irish pub, Dunaway’s is a neighborhood staple in Miami County. In fact, for the last 30 years, the restaurant has remained in the same location!

Enjoy an evening on the patio with a cold beer, belt out your favorite Karaoke song, and enjoy great food in Troy, Ohio.

Mexican Food

El Sombrero

El Sombrero in Troy, Ohio is one of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami County. Enjoy authentic Mexican food, and learn why folks travel far and wide to return time after time!

Each year, the owner, Ruben Pelayo, hosts a free Thanksgiving Dinner in Troy, Ohio, keeping his promise to his mother to give back to our community.

When it’s not Thanksgiving, visitors can chow down on authentic Mexican cuisine, like street tacos, homemade queso with chorizo, and Albondigas soup.

El Herradero Mexican Grill

El Herradero Mexican Grill offers lip-smacking, authentic Mexican cuisine in Piqua, Ohio.

This family-operated business has a wide variety of dishes to choose from.

For the last 15 years, El Herradero has served everything from tacos and burritos to chimichangas, Mexican rice, salads, and seafood.

Don’t forget to check their specials page for weekly and nightly specials.

El Taco Mexican Restaurant

El Taco Mexican Restaurant is the place to go for great Mexican grub in Covington, Ohio. Serving up classic dishes like nachos, tortas, tacos, and more, this is the place to quench the craving for Mexican food!

Mariachis 2 also has a great selection of cold beers and margaritas. Don’t forget to visit their Facebook page for celebrations and events.

Dos Lunas Mexican Bar & Grill

Located in Tipp City, Ohio, Dos Lunas Mexican Bar & Grill is the only restaurant in Tipp City, OH serving authentic Mexican cuisine. From tasty appetizers to fresh salads, all your food is freshly prepared and made to order.

Not only will you find classic Mexican dishes on the menu but a few American favorites as well. From queso chorizo Dip to onion rings, there’s something for everyone, including vegetarian selections.

Frida’s Mexican Grill

What do you do when one person is craving Mexican food and another is craving sushi? Head to Frida’s in Tipp City!

With an eight-page menu, you can taste test everything from classic Mexican dishes like tacos, enchiladas, and soups to bacon-wrapped burritos, California Rolls, sushi bowls, sushi bombs, and more!

There is something for everyone at Frida’s Mexican Grill!

Asian Cuisine

Sakai Japanese Bistro

Sakai Japanese Bistro, located in Troy, Ohio, is a hibachi classic! Delicious and beautifully plated, the Bistro serves up a variety of appetizers and entrees, along with an extensive sushi menu.

Open for lunch and dinner, sample their most popular menu items like the California Roll, Miso Soup, Scallop Roll, or Hibachi Fried Rice.

Their menu also features a large selection of raw seafood, chicken, pork, and beef dishes, as well as vegetarian options. Check out the party trays and love boats, complete with 34 pieces or more of sushi to share!

Speakeasy Miso



Downtown Troy’s newest spots for great food, especially if you like ramen! Speakeasy Miso has a large menu full of not only ramen, but Japanese curry, spicy bao buns, sushi rolls, udon and a full bar featuring creative cocktails. You don’t have to go far to experience some authentic Asian cuisine!

Tokyo Peking

Located in beautiful historic downtown Troy, Ohio, Tokyo Peking offers a large variety of Asian Cuisine.

With a five-page menu, visitors will find plenty of options from egg rolls and fried rice to lo mein and combination dinners. The restaurant also features a kid’s menu and lunch specials.

Mikado Sushi & Hibachi Steak House

Located in Piqua, Ohio, Mikado Sushi & Hibachi offers a wide array of Japanese dishes, such as Hibachi Steak, Rock Shrimp, Tuna Dumplings, and Avocado Rolls.

The menu features plenty of lunch and dinner options, including sushi rolls, bento boxes, appetizers, and lunch specials.

Feeding a crowd? Grab a party tray with 10 or more sushi rolls to share.

Hong Kong Kitchen

Much like Hong Kong is the heart of China, Hong Kong Kitchen is at the heart of Tipp City, Ohio, dishing out take-out favorites.

With a large variety of classic Chinese dishes, the extensive menu features familiar favorites like chop suey, lo mein, sweet and sour dishes, and combination plates.

Italian Cuisine

3 Joe’s Pizzaria & Trattoria

Inspired by the Mediterranean way of cooking… 3 Joe’s Pizzeria is a third-generation Family owned and operated pizzeria serving great pizza in Piqua for over 50 years. Evolved from a small self-service franchise pizzeria in 1968 to a full-service Italian restaurant under the 3 Joe’s brand.

This is a small sample of all the wonderful food stops in Miami County.

Visit our dining website for more! Dine in Miami County

The post Food Travelling, Right Here in Miami County, Ohio! appeared first on Home Grown Great.