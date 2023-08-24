Imagine a bustling, small trading village set in the late 1700s and early 1800s. This is what you step into when you enter the Fort Rowdy Gathering at Covington Community Park. Join the peaceful setting of yesteryear annually on Labor Day weekend!

The 208′ long footbridge will carry you across the scenic Stillwater River to the Mountainman Encampments and a true feeling of life of a by-gone era. Enjoy a weekend of authentic demonstrations, homemade food, arts, crafts contests, games, live music, other entertainment, and more! A weekend of fun for the whole family.

The 2023 celebration dates and times are:

September 2, 10 am – 8 pm

September 3, 10 am – 7:30 pm

September 4, 10 am – 4 pm For more information on activities, music, and more click HERE

The post Fort Rowdy Days appeared first on Home Grown Great.